The Sun Prairie softball team hasn't faced many challenges so far this season. The No. 2 team in the Division 1 WFSCA rankings has plowed through its schedule this season, winning by 10 or more runs in 13 of their first 15 games. On Saturday, May 7, the Cardinals finally saw some competition.
Sun Prairie hosted a quad, inviting Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, and Tomah to compete. It took a seventh-inning comeback to topple Tomah, 7-6 in the first game before the Cardinals outlasted Oak Creek in a 3-1 pitchers' dual to survive the tests and remain unbeaten.
"That's why we have this tournament," Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. "We want these teams to come here because we want to be able to compete. They know we're good and we know they're good. We want to get better by playing good teams."
The drama started early for the Cardinals as their 9 am matchup with Tomah had them trailing for just the second time this season. The first time they trailed back in late April against Middleton, the Cardinals woke up quickly and eventually run-ruled their rival. The same couldn't be said for the Tomah game.
Sun Prairie was trailing 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Staring their first loss of the season in the face, the Cardinals chose to battle. Senior Kennedy Schaefer began what would be a tremendous day at the plate with a single to tie the game at six. Then, up walked senior Chloe Knoernschild. She blooped a single into right field to bring the winning run around as the Cardinals survived in a 7-6 nail-biter.
The win earned them a shot at Oak Creek, the No. 3 team in the Division 1 WFSCA rankings. More specifically, it was a matchup with junior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek. Grudzielanek is a Northwestern softball commit and posed by far the biggest challenge on the mound Sun Prairie had faced all season. Thankfully, the Cardinals had a gem of their own on the mound.
Olson threw sophomore Tayler Baker to combat Oak Creek's pitching proficiency. Baker showed it was a wise investment as she struck out two batters to mow through the top of the first inning. Grudzielanek would have the exact same result in the bottom of the first. The dual was on.
Baker upped her strikeout count to four in the top of the second inning and immediately stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the second to make an impact. She smacked a single up the middle to get Sun Prairie's first hit of the day. A wild pitch and a groundout put Baker on third for Schaefer with one out. Schaefer came up clutch again, lifting a sacrifice fly into right field to allow Baker to score the first run of the game. The Cardinals would take that 1-0 lead into the third inning.
B2-
Sacrifice fly! Kennedy Schaefer lifts one into right, which allows Baker to steal home! Cardinals lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/QZt9zA1dQ7
Baker and Grudzielanek took over for a stretch, forcing three up, three down innings in the top and bottom of the third as well as the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cardinals decided it was time to add to their lead.
Freshman Luci Moreno led the inning off with a single. A flyout and a single from sophomore Grace Kramschuster put Moreno on third as, you guessed it, Schaefer returned to the plate. Again she delivered, laying down a perfect bunt to bring Moreno in.
B4-
Schaefer in the clutch again! She lays down a perfect bunt! The errant throw to first allows Luci Moreno to score. Cardinals lead 2-0! pic.twitter.com/Al4ieiViOM
Sun Prairie wasn't done, either. Grudzielanek threw a wild pitch against junior Vanessa Veith, allowing Kramschuster to slide into home to bring the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 heading into the fifth inning.
Oak Creek was too good of a team to go down without a fight. In the top of the fifth, it battled. The Knights strung together a frustrating amount of blooper singles to load the bases with only one out. A fourth blooper allowed the first run of the game to cross home, but Baker and the rest of the defense locked up from there. Baker won a full count battle for a strikeout then forced a groundout to prevent any further damage.
Sun Prairie had an answer as well. The Cardinals fired right back by loading the bases themselves. Grudzielanek showed her worth, though, recording a clutch strikeout to prevent any runs from crossing home.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Knights returned to the plate in the top of the seventh with one last chance. A quick single and walk brought the go-ahead run to the plate with no outs. Baker and her defense never flinched. A groundout put the runners at second and third, but the Cardinals' defense held strong. A shallow pop out to center field and a groundout ended the game.
With the wins, Sun Prairie improved to a flawless 17-0 on the year. They also hold a strong lead in the Big Eight conference with a 14-0 mark, well above 10-3 Middleton in 2nd place.
The Cardinals return to Big Eight play this week by hosting Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 10 and Janesville Parker on Thursday, May 12.
Big Eight softball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Saturday, May 7
1. Sun Prairie, 14-0 (17-0)
2. Middleton, 10-3 (11-6)
3. Verona, 9-3 (10-3)
4. Madison Memorial, 8-2 (8-3)
5. Janesville Parker, 5-4 (8-4)
6. Beloit Memorial, 5-5 (5-5)
7. Janesville Craig, 4-7 (5-9)
8. Madison East, 3-9 (3-9)
9. Madison West, 1-12 (1-12)
10. La Follette, 0-14 (0-14)