MADISON — For the sixth time in program history, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team will begin a season ranked No. 1 in the country as the Badgers earned top billing in the preseason USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women’s Poll, the organizations announced Tuesday.

UW earned nine of the 19 first-place votes and 178 total points, while Cornell checked in at No. 2 with 153 points and seven first-place votes.

The Badgers were one of four teams from the WCHA ranked in the preseason poll as they are joined by Minnesota (No. 4), Ohio State (No. 5) and Minnesota Duluth (No. 8).

Wisconsin won its eighth WCHA regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in program history before the 2019-20 season was called off due to COVID-19.

USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine

2020-21 Women’s College

Hockey Poll – Preseason

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team Pts. Last Yr.

1. WISCONSIN (9) 178 28-5-3

2. Cornell (7) 153 28-2-3

3. Northeastern (2) 149 32-4-2

4. Minnesota (1) 140 27-6-3

5. Ohio State 119 24-8-6

6. Clarkson 97 25-6-6

7. Princeton 79 26-6-1

8. Minnesota-Duluth 50 18-12-6

9. Boston 41 24-8-4

10. Mercyhurst 14 21-10-5

Others Receiving Votes: Quinnipiac, 10; Boston College, 6; Colgate, 5; Harvard, 3; Providence, 1.

