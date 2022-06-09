The Sun Prairie girls soccer team knew exactly what it was in for in the first round of the WIAA state tournament. The No. 9 seed Cardinals were set to take on the No. 8 seed Mukwonago, and it wasn't the first time the two had met.
Three weeks prior, the two teams met in a non-conference matchup at Sun Prairie. In a defensive slugfest, the Indians prevailed in a 1-0 nail-biter. On Tuesday, May 31, the two squared off once again with the season on the line. In the rematch, the exact same result came to fruition. Mukwonago made the necessary defensive plays to keep Sun Prairie off the board, securing a 1-0 victory to bring the Cardinals' season to a close.
The lone goal of the game came early in the first half as the Indians managed to squeak one past Sun Prairie senior goalie Lily Schellpfeffer. For the remainder of the game, the senior captain was a brick wall, turning around some well-struck shots from Mukwonago.
Sun Prairie was kept off of the board for the entirety of the match, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. Senior Grace Endres put a beautiful shot on goal midway through the first half, but Mukwonago made the save to keep it 1-0 and keep it that way into the second half.
There, the Cardinals kept firing. Junior Josie Langhans, senior Mairin Duffy, and junior Lily Rimrodt all managed to get quality shots on goal in the second half. Unfortunately, Mukwonago's keeper was nails, turning every one away to keep Sun Prairie scoreless. The buzzer finally hit full time, ending the Sun Prairie offensive onslaught and putting an end to the 2022 campaign.
Sun Prairie finished the 2022 campaign with a 7-8-3 overall record, including a 6-3-0 mark in the Big Eight conference to finish in 4th place. The highlight of the season had to be the 3-1 victory over cross-town rival Middleton on Thursday, May 19. It was Sun Prairie's first win over its rival since 2012.
The end of the season brings an end to the class of 2022's high school career, including seniors Abby Lamkins, Riley Breitlow, Emily Winter, Savannah Miller, Megan Risseeuw, Kendryn White, Paisly Cleveland, Nina Suzuki, Katie Milleville, Hudsun Eisenrich, Lauren Burke, Grace Endres, and Lily Schellpfeffer.
The Cardinals have some heavy losses to replace, but will have a strong base to work with. Goal-scoring forward juniors like Lucy Strey, Josie Langhans, and Lily Rimrodt will return, as will midfielder Jerzey Ladwig and defender Mairin Duffy.
The loss in the tournament was an unfortunate end to the season, but the class of 2022 put together a strong senior campaign and continued a legacy of success at Sun Prairie.