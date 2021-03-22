Sun Prairie High School will limit spectators (family members) to (2) per participant and coach for both home and away teams.

  • Face Covering — Must be worn at all times during, in accordance with the State/County/School District mask mandate guidelines set forth by the WIAA.
  • Distancing — Spectators are expected to socially distance themselves 6ft from individuals that are not part of the same household.
  • Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled event start time.
  • At the conclusion of the event, we ask that all spectators exit the facility immediately. There will be no gathering allowed between the spectators and athletes.
  • Seating will be clearly marked on where spectators will sit.
  • For this game, we will only use the bleachers on the westside of the stadium. Sun Prairie will occupy the south half of the bleachers (Sections A-D) and Verona will occupy the north half of the bleachers (Sections E-H).
  • Home spectators will enter the stadium through the middle ticketing area (between the two logos).
  • Visiting spectators will enter through the far west gate and sit in the bleachers on the west side of the stadium.
  • Spectators include any adult over 18 years of age that is not a high school student unless the high school student is a sibling.
Load comments