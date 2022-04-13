In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2022 Sun Prairie boys lacrosse season, head coach Andy Schantz was vocal about how hard his guys had worked in the offseason. The senior class had already had one year ripped away by the COVI-19 pandemic, so they were determined to make this last ride a good one.
The Cardinals flexed that preparation in their season opener against Verona at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, April 12. Sun Prairie got a major lift from senior attacker Wyatt Christensen with five goals and senior goalie Matthew Anderson turned in a dominant performance in front of the net as the Cardinals romped to a 10-3 victory.
"The vets led the way," Schantz said. "The seniors were really ready to play. We showed a little rust at times but those guys really got us ready to go."
While Christensen would eventually steal the show on offense, it was junior attacker Jarett Brunson who scored Sun Prairie's first goal of the season. Brunson took a nice feed from senior midfielder Jordan Johnson, looped around the left side of the net and smoked the ball into the left corner to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Verona responded with a goal of its own. For a moment, it seemed as if the Wildcats had stolen momentum and would make this a dogfight of a game. Christensen decided to not let that be the case.
Christensen's abilities are no secret in the world of lacrosse. He's signed to play Division 1 ball next year at William Penn University. He showed why he deserves it on Tuesday. With the game knotted at one goal each, Christensen took it upon himself to weave through the entirety of the Verona defense and rip an unassisted goal to give the Cardinals a lead they would never again relinquish.
With the first quarter winding down, Christensen would again find the back of the net as Sun Prairie took a 3-1 lead and all of the momentum into the second quarter.
"I was just finding opportunities," Christensen said. "There was a lot of push-out on us from the defense and I reacted to what I saw. Coach Dell (Hune) always tells me to be the quarterback of the offense so I just did what I was told and it worked out for the guys."
Brunson would strike again, netting his second goal of the game less than a minute into the second quarter to get things started off right for his Cardinals. Christensen would whip his third goal of the game in minutes later, but Sun Prairie senior goalie Matthew Anderson was beginning to steal the show.
Verona was starting to get better looks at the goal, and even netted its second of the game with just over two minutes left in the first half. But, that number could have been much higher if it wasn't for Anderson's outstanding efforts. His focus was unbreakable from the jump, and he made some athletic dives and grabs to keep the Verona offense relatively quiet. Thanks to Anderson, Sun Prairie was able to take a 5-2 lead into the halftime break.
Over the halftime break, the Cardinals observed staff appreciation night by walking across the field with a favorite teacher of theirs.
Sun Prairie immediately got rolling again in the second half as Jordan Johnson lobbed a perfect pass to Christensen in the crease, who caught it and fired a bouncing shot past the goalie for his fourth of the game.
Just over a minute later, senior defender Dakota Ayres made some noise. After a Verona turnover on the other end, the big man took the ball coast-to-coast virtually untouched and buried the ball to give Sun Prairie a 7-2 lead.
Sun Prairie nearly kept the scoring onslaught up, but instead shots from Christensen and senior midfielder Moussa Diallo bounced off the posts. Verona managed to take advantage, squeaking a goal past Anderson to cut Sun Prairie's lead to 7-3 as the third quarter came to a close.
The Cardinals left no doubt in the final quarter that they were the better team that day.
Less than a minute into the final stanza, Jordan Johnson ripped a goal in to give the Cardinals an 8-3 lead. Christensen followed that up with his fifth goal of the day a minute later to make it 9-3. Two minutes after that, senior attacker Jackson Johnson laced one to improve the lead to 10-3. While these goals were overwhelming for Verona, Anderson made a play to solidify the W.
Verona managed to set up a one-on-one fast break midway through the fourth quarter. Anderson was the last line of defense as the Verona attacker raced up the field. Anderson never flinched, stepping in front of the ball and making a save that drew cheers from players and fans alike.
"He was unreal," Schantz said of his goalie. "It was phenomenal to see how well he played today. He was lights out."
Anderson's brilliant save helped the Cardinals hold on for a 10-3 conference victory to kick off the year. Sun Prairie looked prepared and confident like a midseason team, not a squad taking the field for the first time.
"It took lots of practice," Christensen said. "Just being out with the boys. That's what it's all about, being a family. If it wasn't for the team, nothing like this would have happened. Good team effort, no single play won the game out there. We have a great bond and it was a great overall team win."
"This is a statement game," Christensen said. "We needed this. I'm thinking this is very good for our confidence."
Sun Prairie will attempt to parlay that confidence into another win this weekend. The Cardinals are slated to travel to Arrowhead on Friday, April 15 for a non-conference matchup with the Warhawks. There's some bad blood between these two programs as Sun Prairie knocked Arrowhead out of last year's playoffs. The Warhawks will be out for revenge on Friday.
The Cardinals will stay on the road early next week with a trip down to Janesville to take on the co-op Bluebirds on Tuesday, April 19 before returning to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aprill 22 for a non-conference matchup with Watertown.