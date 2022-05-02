A 3-game string of home games has not made the start of the season any easier for the Sun Prairie girls lacrosse team. After starting the season on the road at Waunakee, the Cardinals hosted Central Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 20, Brookfield on Monday, April 25, and Hudson on Friday, April 29.
All four games have resulted in losses as the Cardinals fell 13-2 to Waunakee, 12-3 to Central Wisconsin, 12-1 to Brookfield, and 15-1 to Hudson.
The Cardinals are still working on developing the program and have shown a clear improvement in fundamentals as the season has progressed. Scheduling three of the state's premiere programs in non-conference play provides valuable experience. Hudson is ranked as the No. 4 team in the most recent Laxnumbers girls rankings. Brookfield came in at No. 20 and Central Wisconsin is No. 25.
Sun Prairie looked solid early on in a rainy matchup with Hudson on Friday. After the Raiders jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, freshman Gia Thompson scored what turned out to be the Cardinals' sole goal of the day about five minutes into the game to cut the lead to only 2-1. From there, Hudson's depth won out as the Raiders could lean on fresh legs to overcome the rough conditions.
The Cardinals' season kicks into overdrive this week with four games scheduled. They'll travel to Badgerland conference foe Oregon Tuesday, May 3. Sun Prairie gets the next two games at home as it will host Oconomowoc and Verona on Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5, respectively. The Cardinals will close the week with a non-conference trip to Neenah on Friday, May 6.