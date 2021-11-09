The dream all season for Sun Prairie High School's final football season before splitting into East and West has been to bring home a state championship. Friday, Nov. 12 brings the opportunity for Sun Prairie to punch its ticket to Camp Randall stadium. The Cardinals will travel to Oconomowoc High School to face Mukwonago in semistate.
LAST WEEK
Sun Prairie got to this level of the WIAA playoffs by holding on against Big Eight conference rival Middleton, 31-24, last week. The offense had three first-half turnovers, including a fumbled swing pass that Middleton returned for a touchdown. The Cardinals have to cut down on those mistakes against Mukwonago, a No. 1 seed on its side of the bracket.
In the Middleton game, Sun Prairie was bailed out by its defense. Middleton's two top weapons, receiver Cole Toennies and running back Elijah Gray, were held in check by outstanding efforts from senior cornerback Michael McMillan and the entire front seven.
On offense, junior running back Cortez LeGrant kept up his hot streak. As fellow junior running back Kolton Walters nurses an injury, LeGrant has stepped up in a massive way. Against Middleton, he turned 26 carries into 150 yards and two touchdowns.
As for Mukwonago, it defeated Muskego, 35-14, in Level 3. The Indians ran all over the Warriors. Senior running back Adams carried 16 times for 124 yards and two scores. Junior running back Wynn Stang was even more efficient, gaining 130 yards and scoring twice on just nine carries.
It was a tremendous win for Mukwonago as Muskego won the Division 1 state title in both 2018 and 2019 and was still alive in the tournament when it was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020. It also avenged Mukwonago's 14-20 loss to Muskego in the regular season.
MUKWONAGO'S SEASON SO FAR
Mukwonago tied for the Classic Eight conference title with Muskego. Both teams finished with a 6-1 conference record. Mukwonago's sole conference loss was to Muskego. For the year, Mukwonago posted a regular season record of 8-1. Sun Prairie and Mukwonago have no shared opponents.
In Level 1 of the playoffs, the Indians dismantled Janesville Craig, 48-7. The score was 31-7 by halftime. Mukwonago junior quarterback Evan Herbig absolutely diced the Cougars up, completing 12 of his 14 passing attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown before being pulled.
Things weren't as easy in Level 2 against Classic Eight foe Arrowhead. Mukwonago escaped with a 36-35 win in dramatic fashion. With just three seconds left in the game and trailing 28-35, the Indians scored a touchdown. Instead of going for the tie and hoping for the best in overtime, Mukwonago head coach Mike Gnewuch opted to go for two. The gamble paid off as Herbig completed a pass to Adams in the endzone to seal the victory and advance.
BY THE NUMBERS
Herbig is nothing if not accurate at quarterback. He's completed an astounding 76% of his passes this season. That has translated into 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns and three interceptions. This implies the Indians don't lean on him much for production but, when they throw the ball, Herbig usually gets it where it needs to go.
The real offensive weapon is Adams at running back. He's averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 129 yards per game this season, including the playoffs. In total, he has 1,547 yards and 23 touchdowns.
As if that wasn't imposing enough, Stang is an incredibly capable second option. The junior has 984 yards this season with 19 touchdowns. The Indians can absolutely pound the rock, the Sun Prairie front seven will have its work cut out for it.
When the Indians do pass, it's likely going to senior receiver Jake Timmers. He has 52 catches this season for 627 yards and five touchdowns, far more than anyone else on the team.
As for the defense, this is a unit Sun Prairie can run the ball on. The Indians gave up 255 yards to Arrowhead running back Alijah Maher-Parr and got diced up on the ground in the regular season against teams like Muskego and Waukesha West. LeGrant and his offensive line will need to take advantage of this on Friday.
NEUTRAL SITE NOTES
The game will take place at Oconomowoc High School, which has a beautiful turf field. Oconomowoc was also a semistate host back in 2019.
It's a 43 mile drive east for Sun Prairie and 22 mile drive north for Mukwonago.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WHAT'S NEXT
The winner of this game will advance to the Division 1 state finals at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. Vying for the other bid on the other side of the bracket are No. 1 seed Franklin and No. 3 seed Appleton North.