Each week Star sports editor Jeff Seisser will predict the winners of NFL games. Check out his weekly progress throughout the 2020 season.
Note: Thursday’s game is picked before kickoff.
WEEK 1
Thursday’s Game
Kansas City over Houston
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia over Washington
Miami over New England
Green Bay over Minnesota
Indianapolis over Jacksonville
Chicago over Detroit
Las Vegas over Carolina
Buffalo over NY Jets
Baltimore over Cleveland
Seattle over Atlanta
LA Chargers over Cincinnati
San Francisco over Arizona
New Orleans over Tampa Bay
LA Rams over Dallas
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh over NY Giants
Tennessee over Denver
