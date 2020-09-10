NFL

Each week Star sports editor Jeff Seisser will predict the winners of NFL games. Check out his weekly progress throughout the 2020 season.

Note: Thursday’s game is picked before kickoff.

WEEK 1

Thursday’s Game

Kansas City over Houston

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia over Washington

Miami over New England

Green Bay over Minnesota

Indianapolis over Jacksonville

Chicago over Detroit

Las Vegas over Carolina

Buffalo over NY Jets

Baltimore over Cleveland

Seattle over Atlanta

LA Chargers over Cincinnati

San Francisco over Arizona

New Orleans over Tampa Bay

LA Rams over Dallas

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh over NY Giants

Tennessee over Denver

