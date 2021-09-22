The Sun Prairie volleyball squad easily took down conference foe and host, Madison East, in 3 sets on Tuesday. It was the third Big 8 conference game for the Cardinals and they improved to 2-1. The Cardinals beat the Purgolders 25-12, 25-10 and 25-17.
“It’s always good to compete against another varsity-level team,”, Cardinal Co-Coach Alivia Holman said. “It gives us a chance to take care of our side of the court and make improvements.”
Senior Kendall Weisensel led the team with four kills and seven aces in the game. Junior Kenzie Longley also had four kills. Senior Maddie Wirtz-Olson picked up ten digs and junior Avree Atony contributed three blocks. Lily Schellpfeffer led in assists with 16 and also had seven digs.
The Cardinals continue conference play on the road Thursday, Sept. 23 with a game against Janesville Craig. For those not making the trip, live updates and highlights will be posted on sports editor Ryan Gregory's Twitter (@ryan_gregory_).