It took a little time, but Sun Prairie's offense absolutely caught fire Friday, Oct. 29 in its Level 2 playoff game against Fond du Lac. The first half was a dogfight, but a quick scoring explosion from Sun Prairie helped lift it over Fondy, 35-20, to advance to Level 3 of the Divison 1 WIAA playoffs.
"Credit to them, they're a good football team," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. "We knew they did a lot of different things on offense and that was scary. They hit a few plays on us, but our defense really played lights out. We shut down their run game for the most part. It was a good, team win."
Sun Prairie really needed that second half explosion, because things weren't working as planned early. Sure, junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski connected with junior wide receiver John Vandewalle up the right side, but the possession ended with a missed field goal as the drive stalled.
On the second possession of the game, Sun Prairie decided to keep the ball on the ground. Correct call. Junior running back Cortez LeGrant motored around the left edge for a 36-yard touchdown to give Sun Prairie a 7-0 advantage.
As the offense found its footing, Sun Prairie's defense was mauling Fondy. The terrifying defensive line trio of Isaac Hamm, Nolan Olson, and Jayallen Dayne were living in the backfield, disrupting Fondy's run-heavy attack and racking up sacks whenever it tried to pass.
Sun Prairie's defensive aggression came back to bite it, though. After Trentin Wagner came up with a sack on third down, Fondy was forced to punt. Hamm made a mad dash to the punter and laid out to block it. The kick sailed away untouched, but Hamm crashed into the punter. Roughing was called and Fondy was given a free first down.
Fondy would capitalize on the generosity. Fondy threw two straight fades up towards first team All-Conference cornerback Michael McMillan, which he batted away effortlessly. Wisely, it switched attacking sides and scored as quarterback Connor Klapperich connected with Ethan Wagner-Lang for a 9-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.
From nearly getting the ball back to a tie game, things would only get worse for Sun Prairie on the ensuing possession. The Cardinals looked to set up a slant across the middle, but Fondy got some solid pressure from the right side. The imposing defenders changed Kaminski's throwing motion and he threw it right to the waiting hands of Fondy linebacker Armond Wempner, who returned the interception 31 yards for a touchdown. In a hurry, Fondy was up 14-7 as the first quarter came to a close.
When in doubt, give the ball to Cortez. The speedy junior took a handoff, bounced it to the left, and caught an outstanding block from senior Davis Hamilton as he carried the ball 12 yards to tie the game at 14.
LeGrant was not done. After Sun Prairie's defense forced a turnover on downs on fourth and one, Sun Prairie put together a nice drive thanks to the sure hands of senior receiver Addison Ostrenga and an offsides from Fondy. LeGrant punctuated the drive with a carry up the middle to score a 2-yard touchdown to put Sun Praire back on top, 21-14.
"I just make the most of my opportunities," LeGrant said. "It feels good. I feel like I can help my team win a state championship."
With just under two minutes left in the first half, Fondy had a chance to put some points up before halftime. A huge gain on a jet sweep had the Cardinals knocking on Sun Prairie's door, but Hamm decided to put his foot down. He set the edge on another sweep play to bring up a fourth down. Then, as Fondy lined up for a field goal from 21 yards, Hamm came up huge again. He dove in front of the ball and sent it to the ground, blocking the kick and preserving the 21-14 Sun Prairie lead as the halftime buzzer sounded.
The start of the second half lacked the same firepower the first did. Both teams looked a little sloppy. Fondy turned the ball over on downs thanks to a sack from Dayne on fourth down and Sun Prairie coughed up a fumble. A bad pass interference call put Fondy in position to be the first team to strike in the second half.
It did just that as a perfectly designed slip route from Ethan Basler left him wide open on the weak side of the Sun Prairie defense. Klapperich lobbed the ball over to him and he scored with ease. An offside from Sun Prairie on the extra point prompted the Cardinals to go for two.
Bad idea. A run up the gut was as creative as Fondy got and the Sun Prairie defensive line happily gobbled up the running back. Sun Prairie had preserved its narrow lead, 21-20.
The very first play of the ensuing Sun Prairie possession, Jerry Kaminski broke the game wide open. He kept to his left and just kept on going. He stiff armed a man, high-stepped, cut back, and dropped a spin move as he carried the ball 69 yards to the endzone. Seeing QB1 tote the rock like that fired the entire Sun Prairie sideline up. This momentum shift showed up on the field.
"It felt good," Kaminski said. "I know I can get it done with my legs. I mean, it's hard to take carries away from Cortez. It feels awesome. We were all bought in and never lost confidence."
The Sun Prairie defense forced a quick three and out. An atrocious punt from Fondy set Sun Prairie up with the ball on the Fondy 24. On the first play, Kaminski swung the ball out to Addison Ostrenga. He slipped a tackle and was gone. He carried the ball 23 yards to boost the Sun Prairie lead to 35-20 with the third quarter nearly over.
Addison's little brother, Sam, made his mark on the game as Fondy was attempting its comeback just minutes later. The sophomore leaped up and nabbed a contested interception, gifting the ball back to Sun Prairie as the third quarter ended.
The fourth quarter was a shutout from the Sun Prairie defense. Forced to pass, Fondy just couldn't stop the Sun Prairie pass rush as sacks piled up. All the Sun Prairie offense had to do was burn time, and it did just that. Kaminski lined up in victory formation to solidify the win.
"Tonight was a battle," Hamm said of the defense's performance. "We knew they were going to try to power down on us. It was one of those games where I told my linebackers, 'There's only so many dudes I can handle, y'all gotta fill in.' All the respect to those dudes behind me. I just filled in and did my part."
On the game, Kaminski completed 14 of his 27 passing attempts for 156 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also the leading rusher by a yard, turning his nine carries into 105 yards and a touchdown. LeGrant was outstanding carrying the ball as well, rushing 22 times for 104 yards and three scores.
Addison Ostrenga was the star of the day through the air. He caught eight passes for 77 yards and a score.
Defensively, Hamm, Olson, and Wagner all came up with two tackles for loss as the Fondy offense was suffocated all night.
The win sets up a Level 3 rematch with Big Eight rival Middleton. Middleton, the No. 3 seed, barely eked out a 21-20 win over No. 2 seed Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in Level 2 to set up the rematch. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 1 Mukwonago and No. 2 Muskego for the right to go to Camp Randall for the state championship.
"It'll be great," Brian Kaminski said. "It's a great rivalry that's been going on for a long time. We know each other well, it'll come down to fundamentals and taking care of the football."