The Sun Prairie softball team has been nearly perfect in the 2022 campaign. The Cardinals are ranked the No. 3 team in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and beat their first five opponents a combined 76-7.
On Tuesday, April 19 in a home Big Eight conference matchup with Madison Memorial, one Cardinal in particular was legitimately perfect: sophomore pitcher Tayler Baker.
Baker was a 1st team all-conference selection as a freshman last season and displayed why on Tuesday. She was an absolute buzzsaw, striking out 15 of the 21 batters she faced in seven full innings of work, allowing no hits and no walks. Baker enjoyed an especially impressive stretch from the middle of the first inning through the third where she struck out eight consecutive Spartans.
As if her dominance on the mound wasn't enough, she was also a major contributor with the bat in her hands as well. She went 2-3 with a double and knocked in two runs as the Cardinals ran away with a 9-0 victory.
While Baker was impressive, it took a moment for Sun Prairie's offense to kick things into gear. Against the trend of this season to this point, the Cardinals were held scoreless for the first three innings.
Things returned to normal in the fourth as Sun Prairie brought four runs across the plate. Junior Isabel Royle singled to start the inning and immediately stole second. She was brought around by freshman Luci Moreno's single. Moreno then nabbed second, only for sophomore Grace Kramschuster to single her around as well. Junior Sophia Royle brought Kramschuster around the bases with a single of her own. Baker lifted a ball into left field that the fielder made an error on, allowing Sophia Royle to round the bases and score.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cardinals kept plugging in the sixth.
Sophia Royle, Baker, junior Carly Gross, senior Chloe Knoernschild, and Isabel Royle all reached base in that final offensive inning and were brought around. Isabel Royle was the highlight among them, mashing an RBI triple to bring Knoernschild around to score.
The late-game explosion was far too much for Memorial to contend with, especially with Baker's continued dominance on the mound. With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 6-0 this year and a conference-leading 5-0 mark in the Big Eight.
A rivalry clash with Middleton awaits on Thursday, April 21. To close out this week, Sun Prairie will be the road team in a doubleheader with Madison West on Saturday, April 23.
SOFTBALL: SUN PRAIRIE 9, MEMORIAL 0
|SUN PRAIRIE BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|C. Knoernschild
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|I. Royle
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|L. Moreno
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|G. Kramschuster
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K. Longley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|V. Veith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Royle
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T. Baker
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Ewoldt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Gross
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|29
|9
|13
|6
|0
|5
|SUN PRAIRIE PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|AB
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|T. Baker
|7.0
|21
|0
|0
|15
|0