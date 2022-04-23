When Rob Hamilton retires at the end of this season after 21 history-setting years as head baseball coach at Sun Prairie High School, there will be mega, superlative memories to relive.
One he’ll remember is last Thursday’s 10-5 victory over Janesville Craig at Riverside Park. Hamilton will remember it not because it was his 425th overall victory, but it was a comeback win he’s really never experienced before.
An eight-run rally in the top of the seventh inning not only erased Craig’s 5-2 lead, but it also avenged a 13-8 loss to the Cougars two days before at Summit Credit Union Field.
“We had a little bit of a late rally in Tuesday’s game to make it interesting, but to go back down there (Riverside) and battle and have better approaches at the plate late in the game and then score eight runs in the seventh inning really speaks volumes about these kids,” said Hamilton. “But I think we only had three hits going into the seventh inning and we had an error that just gave them another run to put us down by three which is disappointing going into the seventh.”
But things changed quickly for the Cardinals. Julian Torres-Otero led off with a single and Drew Kavanaugh walked before the first out was recorded. Max Glusick then lined a two-strike single to left to load the bases.
Janesville Craig’s starting pitcher exited and Sam Ostrenga greeted his replacement by walking to narrow the Cougars’ lead to 5-3. Davis Hamilton was then hit by a pitch for an RBI as the Cardinals inched within a run. Addison Ostrenga was intentionally walked to tie the game at 5-5. Jackson Hunley brought home what turned out to be the winning run as he grounded sharply into a fielder’s choice that scored Sam Ostrenga.
The Cardinals were anything but done as Isaac Wendler singled home Addison Ostrenga. Torres-Otero, who started the rally, again came to the plate and walked. Casey Wambach’s single to center brought in two runs and a 9-5 lead. Kavanaugh, also making his second plate appearance in the seventh, finished the scoring with an RBI single.
The Cougars staged their own comeback in last half of the seventh, loading the bases with a hit batter and back-to-back singles. That brought in Addison Ostrenga, who got the first batter he faced to ground out back to the mound with his high throw to the plate hauled in by a leaping Torres-Otero at catcher. A strikeout and a flyout ended the game as Sun Prairie improved to 4-2.
In the seventh inning alone, Sun Prairie’s 6-9 hitters went 4-for-6. Torres was 1x1 and walked once; Wambach was 1x2 with an RBI; Kavanaugh was 1x1, walking once, driving in a run and scoring a run; and Glusick was 1x2. Although neither four had gotten on earlier in the game, their perseverance paid of big dividends in the seventh inning.
“I think their ability to have a short memory and continue to fight until the last out and never quit really says something about them,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton led the Cards offensively. He was 2 for 3, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Single hits belonged to Addison Ostrenga, Wendell, Wambach, Torres, Glusick and Kavanaugh.
Hamilton started on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs, striking out three and walking three. Zach Brzezinski, the winning pitcher, threw one inning and gave up two hits and walked one. Addison Ostrenga came on in relief of Brzezinski in the bottom of the seventh.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning before Janesville Craig added three more runs in the third for a 4-1 lead. After two scoreless innings, both teams added a run in the sixth inning before Sun Prairie’s eight-run seventh.
Each team finished with eight hits and Craig had two errors compared to one for Sun Prairie.
Hamilton said the comeback victory took the bitter taste out of Tuesday’s loss to Janesville Craig.
“It was such a team win and so easy for them to hang their heads a little bit after losing on Tuesday,” said Hamilton. “But the way things were looking, and we weren’t real sharp defensively and we weren’t doing much offensively, to come through with that kind of effort made me proud of them and we really challenge them in practice and work hard and so it was nice to get this win. And it has to be a great feeling for them and, hopefully, a springboard into our next games. It really was a fun bus ride coming home.”
Sun Prairie has a busy week ahead of it, as well. The Cardinals kick off the last week of April with a non-conference home matchup with Watertown on Monday, April 25. The middle of the week will be occupied with a 2-game series against Beloit Memorial, one on Tuesday, April 26 on the road and the other on Thursday, April 28 at home. A non-conference trip to Waunakee on Friday, April 29 precedes a home doubleheader with Kimberly on Saturday, April 30.