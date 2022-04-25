The Sun Prairie girls soccer team’s scoring ability took a little time to get heated up to start the 2022 season. The Cardinals managed just two goals in their first four games as they figured out proper chemistry. Any question of Sun Prairie’s scoring ability has been laid to rest now as the Cardinals have combined for 12 goals in their last two games.
After a 4-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids last weekend for its first win of the season, Sun Prairie made a statement in its first Big Eight game of the year, thrashing La Follette 8-0.
Sun Prairie’s dominance scoring the ball started almost immediately, as well. Just after the two-minute mark in the first half, junior forward Lily Rimrodt got the goal-scoring party started with an unassisted shot to put the Cardinals ahead 1-0.
Three minutes later, junior midfielder Jerzey Ladwig took and assist from junior forward Lucy Strey and doubled the Cardinals’ advantage with another goal. Rimrodt would strike again with another unassisted score midway through the seventh minute of the game to boost that lead to 3-0.
Before ten minutes had been played, the Cardinals had a commanding lead. That lead only continued to grow in the 18th minute as Strey did the scoring herself this time, taking an assist from junior forward Josie Langhans to make it a 4-0 Sun Prairie lead.
Sun Prairie’s first-half scoring was far from over. Senior forward Riley Breitlow was the next one to get in on the goal scoring, taking an assist from senior midfielder Nina Suzuki to bury the Cardinals’ fifth goal of the game in the 34th minute. With time winding down before halftime, Langhans put the ball in the back of the net to make it a dominant 6-0 lead.
The offensive production didn’t slow down to begin the second half. With just over four minutes gone in the half, senior defender Hudsun Eisenrich got one past the goalie to make it a 7-0 advantage. Her goal was assisted by junior midfielder Ellianna Trilling.
The large lead allowed the Cardinals to sub the bench in and experiment with different looks. Something must have clicked midway through the half as senior midfielder Paisly Cleveland netted Sun Prairie’s eighth and final goal of the day.
Sun Prairie’s impressive victory gives it a 2-3-1 overall record and a 1-0-0 mark in the Big Eight. The conference challenges will only continue this week.
The Cardinals are set to travel to Verona on Tuesday, April 26 before returning to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, April 28 for a matchup with Madison East. Sun Prairie will get a brief break from Big Eight action this weekend as it will travel to De Pere High School for the De Pere Invite. The Cardinals will face Oshkosh West on Friday, April 29 and Neenah on Saturday, April 30.