Sometimes, it can be difficult to get the ball rolling after a tough loss. The Sun Prairie girls basketball team suffered the definition of a tough loss on Saturday, Jan. 22 against Big Eight rival Verona. The Wildcats stole a win on a buzzer beater, ending a 4-game winning streak for the Cardinals and knocking them out of first place in the Big Eight standings.
Sun Prairie wasn't about to let that loss turn into more, however. The Cardinals recovered beautifully, regrouping to beat Oconomowoc on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 67-47, to get back into the win column.
There was no individual star for the Cardinals in this one. Three players scored 14 points and a fourth scored 13 as Sun Prairie brought a balanced attack into the game.
Junior guard Avree Antony was one player with 14, doing her usual amount of damage from drives to the lane. Junior wing Marie Outlay contributed 14 points as well. Her 3-point shooting prowess was on display again as she knocked down four in this one. This brings her season total for 3-pointers to a whopping 36.
Junior guard Antionique Auston was the third Cardinal to net 14 total points, doing her damage on drives much like Antony did. Auston's return to the court has been a major plus for Sun Prairie with how she can take some pressure off of the primary scoring duo from early in the season, Antony and Outlay. Senior Rachel Rademacher contributed 13 as well. The guard buried five jumpers/layups and a 3-pointer to get to her total.
Sun Prairie's balanced attack was present for the entirety of the game as they were already up 33-22 at the halftime break. With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 13-3 while Oconomowoc falls to 7-9. The convincing win is a promising sign for the Cardinals and a necessary "get right" game with plenty of Big Eight action left on the schedule.
This game was the beginning of a 4-game road stand for Sun Prairie. Next up, the Cardinals will travel to Madison East on Friday, Jan. 28. A huge rematch looms on Thursday, Feb. 3 on the road against Janesville Craig. The Cougars came and beat Sun Prairie at home, 51-41, last time.
Sun Prairie will wrap up the streak of road games on Saturday, Feb. 5 with a trip to Beloit Memorial.
Big Eight girls basketball standings
*as of Wednesday, Jan. 26*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Janesville Craig, 9-1 (12-4)
2. Verona, 9-2 (12-3)
3. Sun Prairie, 8-2 (13-3)
4. Middleton, 6-5 (7-9)
5. Madison La Follette, 5-4 (7-4)
T6. Madison Memorial, 5-5 (5-9)
T6. Beloit Memorial, 5-5 (6-7)
8. Madison East, 3-7 (4-7)
9. Janesville Parker, 1-10 (1-16)
10. Madison West, 0-10 (1-12)
GBB: SUN PRAIRIE 67, OCONOMOWOC 47
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|4
|0
|6-8
|14
|11
|R. Rademacher
|5
|1
|0-1
|13
|13
|T. Barksdale
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|14
|K. Bindley
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|15
|L. Strey
|0
|0
|0-2
|0
|21
|M. Hawk
|3
|0
|0-5
|6
|22
|M. Outlay
|0
|4
|2-4
|14
|25
|A. Auston
|6
|0
|2-7
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|21
|5
|10-29
|67
|OCONOMOWOC
|2
|K. Flach
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|5
|E. Gricius
|3
|1
|2-2
|11
|12
|C. Lemke
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|25
|K. Stuckey
|2
|0
|4-8
|8
|30
|A. Miller
|2
|0
|0-3
|4
|33
|N. Gricius
|4
|2
|4-5
|19
|TOTALS
|-
|13
|3
|12-22
|47