“We actually have a climbing wall in the basement,” Albright said. “That helped me stay sharp. Then, when the gyms opened back up, I’d go train for about five hours three or four times a week.”
The at-home wall was certainly necessary for Gavin, this isn’t a new hobby of his. At the age of just 10, he was participating in USA Climbing’s American Bouldering Series. He’s been on this path for awhile, at-home training only made sense for the young prodigy.
Gavin was able to train plenty for two main events, bouldering and lead climbing. In lead climbing, climbers are roped in and attach clips to anchors as they ascend. It’s more of an endurance-based competition. Bouldering, however, is done without a rope. The moves are more complicated and there is more of a fall risk (with padding underneath them, of course).
This persistent training helped Albright last weekend in Reno, Nevada at the USA Climbing Youth National Championships. There, he took home the national championship in lead climbing and placed 17th in bouldering.
“It felt incredible,” Albright said. “It is still mind blowing and hard to believe. The overall experience was super fun. I met a lot of strong competitors from around the country and got to know them. The climbs were really fun. Overall, it was a really fun experience.”
For Albright, the championship in lead climbing is just the beginning. The top three finishers in each climb are asked to join the USA Climbing national team. Passport constraints will keep him from competing in the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships in Moscow, Russia this September. But, he hopes to have travel taken care of so he can compete in the next Pan American Games.