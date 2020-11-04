The chance to become part of Sun Prairie’s athletic tradition and future is now here with the Sun Prairie Area School District’s offering of scoreboard partnership packages.
The new 4,075-seat Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field which is nearing completion now gives the public the opportunity to become a partnering sponsor on its new state-of-the-art Daktronics video board.
On average 51 events, including Sun Prairie High School football, soccer, lacrosse games, youth flag football and Sound of Sun Prairie will use the new field turf layout.
SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES
There will be three levels of partnership to invest in Sun Prairie Pride and have your or your businesses name on the scoreboard: Anchor Partner, Founding Partner or Premier Partner.
An Anchor Partner features two available spots at $15,000 each for 5 years; Founding Partner features four available sports at $10,000 each for 5 years, and a Premier Partner has 10 available sports at $1,500 each for 3 years.
“It’s an opportunity to partner with the school district,” said Sun Prairie Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee. “Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field is a community place to gather, and what a great opportunity for businesses to be a sponsor up on the scoreboard; with our sponsorships that we’re offering there’s an opportunity for up to five years.”
Anchor Partners will be displayed on the two 3x17-foot panels above the video board, while the Founding Partners will be displayed on one of four 3x8’6” panels below the video board. Premiere Partners will be displayed throughout events on a rotating sidebar video screen on the right side of the video board.
“There’s a lot more that comes with the sponsorships. These sponsorships aren’t just for football, but soccer and lacrosse as well and for planned movie nights or other events,” Nee added.
Beginning this week public tours are being offered, as Nee is hoping sponsorships come from
In the event there are no events during the 2021 season due to COVID-19, agreement will start when the new seasons begin.
BRINGING IT TO THE CLASSROOM
Sun Prairie’s very own students will have a hand in the displays on the video board as Daktronics Sports Marketing offers student opportunities unlike any other sports.
In an effort to add exciting components to its curriculum, including digital content creation, and-on learning and display operation. Daktronics will provide the training while Sun Prairie gives students the opportunity to take this experience with them beyond high school, working with the same equipment that can be found in colleges and professional facilities across the nation.
Nee and high school business teacher David Rippl together have been learning the ins and outs of Daktronics, in hopes of teaching a future class at t
“David does a business marketing class and will start to roll this into their curriculum. One of the reasons we went with Daktronics is the curriculum piece that they offer; it’s a pre-built curriculum that (David) can put into his class.”
INFORMATION
For more information, contact Eric Nee, Athletics and Activities Director at Sun Prairie High School at eanee@sunprairie schools.org, or by calling 608-576-2444. Or, log onto: https://growthzonesitesprod.azureedge.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/1442/2020/10/Sun-Prairie-High-School-Prospectus-Final.pdf.
