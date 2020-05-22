ALEC SCHMITZ
Sports you played in high school: Football and Baseball
Favorite sports moment: My favorite sport moment is when I made my varsity debut sophomore year. I pitched 4 innings, no earned runs. Also, I hit a home run in my first varsity at bat. I pitched against the eventual state champions, Waunakee.
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 3.2
Post high school plans: I plan on attending Saint Peter’s University to continue my baseball career at the division I level. I intend on majoring in biology and eventually going to dental school.
Song you’re listening to right now: California Love by 2Pac featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman
Favorite place to eat: Monks (downtown dells)
I like competing against: Waunakee, we always know we are going to get their best game every time we play.
Motto/saying: “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.” — Babe Ruth. This is a motto I live by on the field and off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.