Former Sun Prairie athlete Jalen Johnson has decided to leave the Duke University men’s basketball program in the middle of his freshman season.
“My family, Coach (K) and I have made the decision that I should not play the remainder of this season so I can be 100 percent healthy in preparation for the NBA Draft,” Johnson said in the release. “This was not easy but we feel it’s best for my future. I have nothing but love for the Brotherhood and thank my teammates and everyone associated with the program. Duke will always have a special place in my heart and will always be a part of me.”
He has been projected to be a top 10 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Johnson grew up in Sun Prairie and played through his sophomore season, where he helped lead the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference championship and to its first-ever WIAA State Basketball Tournament appearance.
The 6-foot-9 power forward transferred to Nicolet High School in Glendale and led the Knights to the Division 2 state title his junior year, before electing to attend IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year.
However, Johnson never played at IMG, transferring back to Nicolet where he played the final eight games of the 2019-20 season before COVID-19 ended the year for all basketball throughout the country.
Johnson chose Duke over Wisconsin, Arizona and Kentucky. He was averaging 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in the 13 games he played with the Blue Devils.
