Several former Sun Prairie High School student athletes have taken their talents to the level and are currently competing in college athletics. Here’s a look at some of the former Cardinal greats:
Marlon Ruffin is the leading scorer for the University of Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team. The junior is averaging 16.8 points per game for the 1-3 Mavericks. … Colin Schaefer saw his first collegiate action playing in the second half of Green Bay men’s basketball team’s game Tuesday against No. 4 Wisconsin. The freshman guard had one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Badgers. … Alyssa Blair scored a career-high 15 points in Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team’s 84-61 win over Davidson. A senior guard, Blair is averaging 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. … Grace Hilber is a sophomore guard at Lewis University (Ill.). Hilber is averaging 4.5 ppg for the 1-1 Flyers women’s basketball team. … Jayda Jansen scored 19 points in the Maryville (MO) women’s basketball team’s season-opening win over Missouri S&T. A junior guard, Jansen also had a game-high five steals.
