This week, Dominick Landphier was supposed to be putting on shoulder pads and a helmet for the first time since November. But like a broken record, the event he was supposed to participate in was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sun Prairie graduate was selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star game this Saturday in Oshkosh. And this week he and 45 other members of the Large School South team would be practicing at UW-Whitewater in preparation of the annual game of Wisconsin’s elite high school football players.
“It was very disappointing,” said Landphier of learning in June the game would not occur. “I was excited to be chosen to participate in the game and meet all these people that I’ve played against for years — guys like Jason Ceniti from (Madison) Memorial — for it to be cancelled sucks.
“I heard from past players that it was an awesome experience and I was really looking forward to it.”
Landphier, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback, was selected after earning first-team All-Big Eight Conference, second-team Associated Press, and honorable mention WFCA All-State recognition.
During his senior season, Landphier made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes, all while opposing offenses primarily stayed away from his side of the field.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” Landphier said of opposing offenses showing their respect for his shut-down ability. “You look at the stat sheet and I don’t have many interceptions or pass break-ups, but it’s also gratifying that I get targeted only about two or three times a game. Also, some of the offenses in the Big Eight are more of a run-first and don’t throw all that much.”
Landphier was a two-way threat, making the most of his opportunity to play wide receiver as well as defensive back.
After making only 16 receptions and scoring just two touchdowns as a junior, Landphier caught 26 passes for 708 yards — an average of 27.2 yards/catch which led the Big Eight — and scored 11 touchdowns as the Cardinals’ No. 2 wideout behind teammate Colin Schaefer, also named an WFCA All-Star.
“I really didn’t understand the offense as much my junior year, I had some problems catching the ball, but this (past) year was nice being a full-time two-way player; I was finally being relied on on offense,” Landphier said.
Landphier only gave up one touchdown all season at cornerback.
“With the type of defense we play where we’re not giving him any help and he’s (defending) the best receiver, that’s saying something,” Sun Prairie head football coach Brian Kaminski said. “He really became a lock-down corner(back) for us.”
Never was Landphier’s offensive play more apparent than Sun Prairie’s WIAA Division 1 Level 2 matchup with Fond du Lac. Landphier was a one-man highlight film, catching three passes — all four touchdowns — for a career-high 160 yards in a 34-30 victory.
And it occurred in a game that featured snow and rain and a lot of muddy uniforms.
“That’s something I’ve always dreamed about as a kid, playing in the snow and rain and it’s all muddy. It was a lot of fun and we got the win, too,” said Landphier, who also broke up four passes and recovered a game-saving onside kick.
“In my opinion, he nearly single-handedly beat Fond du Lac: he had three catches for three touchdowns, they kept trying to throw the backside post and he was there to knock it down every time, and he even recovered an onside kick in the end. It was one of the better games I’ve ever witnessed a kid play — big plays in a big-time moment,” said Kaminski.
TRACK & FIELD
Football wasn’t the only sport Landphier excelled in. As a sprinter, Landphier teamed up with classmate Jamel Stone and graduates Jaharee Weah and Cooper Nelson to reach the 2019 WIAA State Track & Field Championships in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
And he was excited to make a return trip to La Crosse, before all spring sports in 2020 were lost to COVID-19.
“We had a really good relay team and we were really looking forward to putting together another strong year,” said Landphier. “Unfortunately, it had to end the way it did.”
WINONA STATE BOUND
Landphier committed to play football at Winona State University. But like everyone else, isn’t sure when his college career, both athletically and academically, will begin as the world continues to be in a pandemic.
“The initial move-in date got moved back to Aug. 14, and as freshmen we don’t know if we can even participate in camp because we have to get tested for COVID-19,” said Landphier.
Landphier is projected to play safety for the Warriors.
“That’s where they say I’ll play, but if that’s not working out there’s always corner(back) or moving over to the offensive side of the ball,” said Landphier.
SUN PRAIRIE STRONG
In three varsity seasons Landphier was part of two Big Eight Conference championship teams, earned a trip to Camp Randall to play in the WIAA Division 1 state finals (the Cardinals lost 27-7 to Kimberly in 2017) and Sun Prairie accumulated a 31-7 record.
“Dominick certainly had a great career here at Sun Prairie,” Kaminski said.
“It’s been really great being part of such a great program and having the chance to play that deep in the playoffs,” said Landphier. “It’s made me hold myself at a higher standard: when you wear Sun Prairie across your chest you’re not just playing for the school but you’re playing for the community. You’ve got to represent it well.”
