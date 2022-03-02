The Sun Prairie boys basketball enjoyed a scorching hot streak this season where it won 10 of 11 games. This run of wins helped the Cardinals to a 14-9 overall record and a 4th place finish in the Big Eight with a 10-8 mark. Some of Sun Prairie's major contributors this season were recognized for their efforts by receiving spots on the Big Eight all-conference teams, released on Tuesday, March 1. Let's see who made the cut.
1st team: Ben Olson, senior, guard
Olson was nothing but consistent for Sun Prairie this season. He averaged 18 points per game last year and brought that exact same effort in 2021-22, putting up a team-high 18.8 points per game this season.
Olson is a always a threat to score with the ball in his hands, either from driving or shooting. Additionally, his court vision is elite. His ability to find open teammates, both in the halfcourt and on the fast break, leads to plenty of easy buckets for the Cardinals.
AND-1 FOR OLSON!!! pic.twitter.com/Ff4Eicqwrd— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) January 30, 2022
2nd team: Darius Chestnut, junior, guard
Darius Chestnut took a considerable step forward this season, and the rest of the conference took notice as he was named to the 2nd team all-conference team.
Chestnut's first step when attacking the rim is tough to keep up with, especially considering how far his step-back game has come this year. He used his driving skills and spot-up shooting ability to average 13.5 points for the Cardinals this season.
WHAT. A. SEQUENCE!!! Olson with the rejection, Ostrenga with the pass, Chestnut with the SLAM! Sun Prairie leads 61-52 with 1:34 to play. pic.twitter.com/nKyu4KjznL— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) January 30, 2022
A potent scorer, he's also earned his keep on the defensive end. Often put on the opposition's best scorer, Chestnut's crowning achievement on that end of the floor came against Janesville Parker on Feb. 1 as his late-game lockdown helped the Cardinals to a 54-51 win.
Honorable mention: Addison Ostrenga, senior, forward
Ostrenga, an Iowa football commit, looked the part of a Division 1 athlete on the court this season. He was bigger and stronger than most of his counterparts and used that to his advantage as he bullied his way to boards and buckets in the paint. He eclipsed 20 points four times this season, including a career-high 27 against Craig on Feb. 4.
That’s a grown man play from Ostrenga. What a half he’s having! pic.twitter.com/B9LyH5tTUM— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) February 5, 2022
Beyond his scoring abilities, Ostrenga is a stone wall on defense. Trying to drive through the 6'4" behemoth is a fool's errand. More than just strong, he's displayed grace in his rebounding and fast break efforts this season.
Congratulations to all Cardinals that were recognized.
--
Big Eight boys basketball all-conference teams and individual awards
1st team:
Clevon Easton, freshman, eastside
Gavyn Hurley, junior, Middleton
Arhman Lewis, junior, La Follette
Sam Mickelson, sophomore, Memorial
Jake Naber, senior, Parker
Ben Olson, senior, Sun Prairie
Ta-Shun Pender, senior, West
Camron Yahnke, senior, La Follette
2nd team:
Jeffrey Brown, senior, West
Darius Chrstnut, junior, Sun Prairie
Da'Marcus Devalk, senior, Craig
Quinton Lomack Jr., sophomore, La Follette
Massi Malterer, senior, Eastside
Tre Miller, junior, Parker
Andrew Murphy, freshman, Verona
Logan Raffel, senior, Middleton
Honorable mention:
Addison Ostrenga, senior, Sun Prairie
Jonah Anderson, senior, Verona
Davion Bland, senior, Beloit
Braylen Blue, junior, Memorial
JJ Douglas, sophomore, Parker
Fazion Farr, junior, Beloit
Gavin Farrell, junior, Verona
K'Shawn Gibbs, senior, La Follette
Michael Williams, sophomore, West
Ian Wischoff, freshman, Memorial
Player of the Year: Gavyn Hurley, Middleton
Coach of the Year: Curtrel Robinson, La Follette
Defensive Player of the Year: K'Shawn Gibbs, La Follette