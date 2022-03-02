The Sun Prairie boys basketball enjoyed a scorching hot streak this season where it won 10 of 11 games. This run of wins helped the Cardinals to a 14-9 overall record and a 4th place finish in the Big Eight with a 10-8 mark. Some of Sun Prairie's major contributors this season were recognized for their efforts by receiving spots on the Big Eight all-conference teams, released on Tuesday, March 1. Let's see who made the cut. 

1st team: Ben Olson, senior, guard

BEN OLSON

Sun Prairie senior guard Ben Olson was named 1st team all-conference this season. 

Olson was nothing but consistent for Sun Prairie this season. He averaged 18 points per game last year and brought that exact same effort in 2021-22, putting up a team-high 18.8 points per game this season. 

Olson is a always a threat to score with the ball in his hands, either from driving or shooting. Additionally, his court vision is elite. His ability to find open teammates, both in the halfcourt and on the fast break, leads to plenty of easy buckets for the Cardinals. 

2nd team: Darius Chestnut, junior, guard

DARIUS CHESTNUT

Sun Prairie junior guard Darius Chestnut was named 2nd team all-conference. 

Darius Chestnut took a considerable step forward this season, and the rest of the conference took notice as he was named to the 2nd team all-conference team. 

Chestnut's first step when attacking the rim is tough to keep up with, especially considering how far his step-back game has come this year. He used his driving skills and spot-up shooting ability to average 13.5 points for the Cardinals this season.

A potent scorer, he's also earned his keep on the defensive end. Often put on the opposition's best scorer, Chestnut's crowning achievement on that end of the floor came against Janesville Parker on Feb. 1 as his late-game lockdown helped the Cardinals to a 54-51 win. 

Honorable mention: Addison Ostrenga, senior, forward

ADDISON OSTRENGA

Sun Prairie senior forward Addison Ostrenga was named honorable mention all-conference this season. 

Ostrenga, an Iowa football commit, looked the part of a Division 1 athlete on the court this season. He was bigger and stronger than most of his counterparts and used that to his advantage as he bullied his way to boards and buckets in the paint. He eclipsed 20 points four times this season, including a career-high 27 against Craig on Feb. 4. 

Beyond his scoring abilities, Ostrenga is a stone wall on defense. Trying to drive through the 6'4" behemoth is a fool's errand. More than just strong, he's displayed grace in his rebounding and fast break efforts this season. 

Congratulations to all Cardinals that were recognized.

Big Eight boys basketball all-conference teams and individual awards

1st team:

Clevon Easton, freshman, eastside

Gavyn Hurley, junior, Middleton

Arhman Lewis, junior, La Follette

Sam Mickelson, sophomore, Memorial

Jake Naber, senior, Parker

Ben Olson, senior, Sun Prairie

Ta-Shun Pender, senior, West

Camron Yahnke, senior, La Follette

2nd team:

Jeffrey Brown, senior, West

Darius Chrstnut, junior, Sun Prairie

Da'Marcus Devalk, senior, Craig

Quinton Lomack Jr., sophomore, La Follette

Massi Malterer, senior, Eastside

Tre Miller, junior, Parker

Andrew Murphy, freshman, Verona

Logan Raffel, senior, Middleton

Honorable mention:

Addison Ostrenga, senior, Sun Prairie

Jonah Anderson, senior, Verona

Davion Bland, senior, Beloit

Braylen Blue, junior, Memorial

JJ Douglas, sophomore, Parker

Fazion Farr, junior, Beloit

Gavin Farrell, junior, Verona

K'Shawn Gibbs, senior, La Follette

Michael Williams, sophomore, West

Ian Wischoff, freshman, Memorial

Player of the Year: Gavyn Hurley, Middleton

Coach of the Year: Curtrel Robinson, La Follette

Defensive Player of the Year: K'Shawn Gibbs, La Follette

