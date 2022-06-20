While the 2022 Home Talent League season is still in the early goings, the Sun Prairie Red Birds have their eyes set firmly on postseason plans. That was evident on Sunday, June 19 as they squared off against Monona. The game held major implications within the section, and Sun Prairie took advantage. The Red Birds scored a 9-2 victory to help themselves out down the road in eventual playoff seeding.
From the jump, Sun Prairie was in control of this one as it put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Red Birds got a convenient mid-season boost from recent Sun Prairie graduate and North Dakota State University baseball commit Davis Hamilton.
His first at-bat this season out of the two spot was a single, pushing Carson Holin further along the base path to set the stage for the big bat of Randy Molina. With one out, Molina broke the game wide open, mashing a 3-run homer to set the tone.
The Red Birds weren’t done yet, either. Robbie Knorr followed up with a single and used an error and a single from Ty Hamilton to round the bases and make his way home, establishing an impressive 4-0 lead for Sun Prairie.
Nate Hoffman got the start on the mound for the Red Birds and logged five strong innings. He stumped the Braves with a three up, three down effort in the top of the first, but they found some footing in the second. Monona drew a walk and answered Molina’s moonshot with a dinger of their own, pushing two runs across to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Unfortunately for the Braves, that was all the scoring they would produce that day. Hoffman settled back in and was lights-out for the next three innings, not allowing another hit. For the day, he logged seven strikeouts with the homerun being the sole hit he allowed.
Noah Wendler stepped in for relief pitching in the top of the sixth inning. The change of pace continued to frustrate Monona. Wendler only allowed one hit as well in his time pitching, finishing the game with two strikeouts and no runs allowed.
With the combined efforts of Hoffman and Wendler keeping Monona off the board, Sun Prairie had the space to push some more runs across the board later in the contest.
Wendler helped himself out by kickstarting a scoring run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single. Holin then doubled to put men on second and third for Davis Hamilton. He stepped up, pushing a single into center field to bring both runners in and bump the lead to 6-2. That lead soon became 7-2 as Molina followed up with a single to score Hamilton.
The Red Birds kept cooking in the bottom of the seventh. Justin Krebs led things off with a single, followed by a double from Wendler. Holin was able to take advantage of the favorable look, pushing a single into the outfield to score both runners and make it a 9-2 advantage for Sun Prairie.
With the win, the Red Birds move to a 4-2 overall record on the year. They now sit in a 4-way tie for 2nd place in the Eastern Section with Montello, Monona, and Cottage Grove. DeForest sits atop the section with a 6-2 record.
Sun Prairie’s home stand continues on Friday, June 24 as it welcomes in Portage to Marshall Fireman’s Park. The Red Birds will also be at home against Poynette on Sunday, July 3.
Home Talent League Eastern Section Standings
(as of Sunday, June 19)
1. DeForest, 6-2
T2. Sun Prairie, 4-2
T2. Montello, 4-2
T2. Monona, 4-2
T2. Cottage Grove, 5-3
T6. Poynette, 4-3
T6. Columbus, 4-3
8. Portage, 2-5
9. Rio, 1-5
10. Marshall, 0-7