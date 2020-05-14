Growing up Conner Schneider honed his skills on the ice while playing in the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association. He’s hoping those early skills one day lead him to the National Hockey League.
Schneider is a junior at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Fairbault, Minnesota where he has excelled as a member of its famed boys hockey program.
In two seasons, he has accounted for 81 points (17 goals, 64 assists) for the Boys U16 team. But it was in Sun Prairie that he laid the groundwork for what has turned into a budding hockey career.
From the ages of 5-12 Schneider played on the local ice sheets of both the former and current Sun Prairie Ice Arenas, before moving on to play for the Madison Capitols. During the 2016-17 season, he scored nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in only five games while playing for the Bantam Minor team.
The son of Lisa and Chad Schneider of Sun Prairie, Conner remembers being on skates as early as the age of 3.
“My dad was a coach and he’d bring me on the bench and then I started skating,” recalled Schneider.
Schneider grew up playing in leagues such as squirts, bantams and pee wees in Sun Prairie.
From kindergarten through eighth grade he attended Sacred Hearts Catholic School, but then made the move to Fairbault, located about an hour south of the Twin Cities and four hours away from Sun Prairie.
“It was tough at first,” admitted Schneider about being so far away from home. “My first year my cousin, Dylan Schneider, was at the school with me so that was definitely easier in the process. My parents come up to watch me almost every weekend, which makes the transition easier.”
His freshman year Schneider played on the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Bantam team, scoring 11 goals while adding 46 assists (57 points) in 53 games. The following year he moved up to the U16 team and in 52 games tallied 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists).
This year he was sixth on the team with 44 points (7 goals, 37 assists) when the season was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. The Sabres were having a terrific season, going 37-6-3 at the time of the stoppage.
“We had about three weeks left, one more weekend against Sioux Falls and then we had the national championship tournament in Michigan,” said Schneider.
It was during a weekend tournament in Omaha, Nebraska in late January that set the stage for the next phase of Schneider’s hockey and academic future. His play caught the eye of a certain college, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, who later offered him a full scholarship which he accepted.
“I got the opportunity to talk to meet the coaching staff and set up a tour at the school,” said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward. “I went down for an official visit and enjoyed it all; I felt like that was the school for me.”
In 2019, Schneider was drafted by Waterloo out of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and this summer will have a tryout for the junior ice hockey league team.
“I could either make that team or return to (Shattuck-St. Mary’s),” he said.
Schneider is one of eight players at Shattuck that have received NCAA Division 1 scholarship offers.
“It’s a very good program, especially to produce college hockey players,” Schneider added.
The dream of playing at the professional level certainly has been a dream of Schneider’s. It already has happened to one of his family members.
“I think I’ve always had that dream, especially since I’ve followed my cousin and his rise to the NHL,” said Schneider, whose cousin Tyler Vesel was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2014. “He also played at Nebraska-Omaha, which helped introduce me to the school; seeing his face when he got drafted is something that sparked my dream for sure and wanted me to pursue to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.