The Sun Prairie girls tennis team was hit hard by offseason departures. The Cardinals will be breaking in almost an entirely new varsity squad in 2021. In the 2021 alternate spring season, Sun Prairie failed to make it out of the Monona Grove sectional, finishing in 5th place with 17 total points. Memories of that bitter defeat will be easy to wash away as most participants have moved on.
In singles, Sun Prairie lost their No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 participants in Reena Katta, Riley Brower, and Lauren Schmitz, respectively. In doubles, half of last year’s No. 1 tandem, Abbie Mott, is gone, as well as both Kayla Ayres and Sydney Wilson from No. 2. In all, six varsity spots needed to be filled.
Sophomore Grace Kramschuester takes over as the No. 1 singles player and will be one of three team captains. In the No. 2 spot is freshman Katie Thompson. Spots three and four in singles will be filled by juniors Alexis Shemanek and Mairin Leary.
“Grace is at the toughest spot in our lineup,” Sun Prairie head coach Sandee Ortiz said. “She is an extremely gifted athlete and an excellent leader on our team. I am impressed with her work ethic and attitude on the court. My hope for her is to continue to work on her strokes while gaining vast experience.
In doubles, Coach Ortiz has wisely put two of her best players together. Junior Reagan Schwartzer, who was on the No. 1 doubles team last year, will pair up with Lexi Stein, last year’s No. 3 singles player. The two are an obvious fit on the court. Both possess considerable power on both serves and returns. This offensive juice combined with nimble footwork from both make for a scary combination going forward. It’s only right that they join Kramschuester as team captains.
No. 2 doubles will be occupied by junior Nicole Everson and Shiloh Wilson while No. 3 will be the duo of sophomore Lexa Bryant and junior Leah Schroeder. It’s a new world for most of these athletes, but coach Ortiz knows her girls have the stuff to compete.
“Although we lost a lot from last year’s squad, we still have 10 players in the current lineup who have worked extremely hard this summer to earn a varsity spot and be prepared for the season,” Ortiz said. “One of our strongest spots is No. 1 doubles. Reagan is our most experienced player. She will be joined by Lexi Stein, they make a strong team. Their strengths and weaknesses compliment one another. We are hoping to get them into the state tournament this year.”
This new lineup was put to the test for the first time Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Dane County Invitational.
Kramschuster had a tough go of things, losing all three of her matches en route to an eighth place finish in the No. 1 singles bracket. The same fate awaited Thompson in the No. 2 bracket, losing all of her matches to finish eighth. She did, however, steal a set against McFarland’s Sarah Kopp in the first round. Kopp would go on to finish in second place.
The tide started to turn for Sun Prairie in the No. 3 bracket as Alexis Schemanek took down Kylie Meinholdt of McFarland 6-2, 6-2 to secure the consolation bracket victory and to finish in 5th place. Not to be outdone, No. 4 Mairie Leary made it all the way to the finals, eventually losing to Monona Grove’s Paige Hanson 6-0, 6-4 to assume second place.
Sun Prairie’s dynamic No. 1 doubles duo of Schwartzer and Stein got their season off to a hot start as well. They plowed their way to the finals without surrendering a set. In the finals, Madison Memorial’s duo of Elizabeth Wu and Nikita Remesh proved to be too much, handing the Sun Prairie girls second place by set scores of 6-3 and 6-2.
Everson and Wilson of the No. 2 doubles team won their first round matchup with Madison La Follettem but fell in the semifinals to Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman of De Forest, 6-1, 6-2. The Sun Prairie girls would take fourth place after falling in the third place game to Emily Clevidence and Riley Perkins of Monona Grove, 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 3 duo of Schroeder and Bryant started out hot as well, beating Monona Grove 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. The exciting first round proved to take too much out of the tank, though, as the girls dropped their next two games to Madison La Follette and Stoughton, respectively, claiming fourth place.
The efforts from the girls landed Sun Prairie with 21 total points as a team, good for third place. Madison Memorial took home the crown with 46 team points and Monona Grove claimed second with 38.5.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the girls had another chance for development when they hosted Madison La Follette.
It was more woes for bothKramschuster and Thompson, both losing in straight sets. Both showed flashes of promise, however. Kramschuster struggled mightily with her serving, but some of her returns were inspiring. She’s a natural athlete with some serious dexterity. While she was overmatched against Madison La Follette’s No. 1, Emily Zamber, there is a glimmer of hope for the remainder of the season.
The same goes for Thompson. While she was outplayed by Madison La Follette’s Norah Burke, her athletic return game and tendency for well-placed serves proved she will be a vital part of this team for years to come.
The No. 1 doubles team of Schwartzer and Stein looked impressive in their win against Madison La Follette’s No. 1 doubles squad. Schwartzer’s impressive reach and Stein’s quick feet made for a very stingy defensive performance. Both can put some absolute heat on the ball, and did so en route to the victory.
The Cardinals are back in action Thursday afternoon with a trip to Verona High School.