For the first time in program history, the Sun Prairie boys track & field team has won the Big Eight conference. The boys took an A+ effort into the conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, even when the match was postponed midway through on Friday, May 13, forcing everyone to come back on Saturday, May 14 to finish. The girls were outstanding as well, finishing in 2nd place overall.
"Both the boys and girls teams are phenomenal top to bottom," Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. "They work hard year round, whether in training for track or playing their other respective sports. They put time and energy into getting better. Kids, parents, and coaches teamed up and worked hard for this huge accomplishment."
The victory on the boys side ends a 7-year winning streak for Middleton. But, this season, Maughan knew it would be between his Cardinals and Verona for the crown. His message was simple: give it anything and everything you've got.
"It’s one of those meets where the points add up," Maughan said. "Whether it's 1st or 8th place, the team just needs those points, whatever you can give. Top to bottom they were finding points and grinding. It was a heavyweight bout."
The boys took the crown with 145 team points, followed closely by Verona in 2nd with 127. The girls came very close as well. Madison Memorial took home the championship with 154.5 team points, but Sun Prairie was right there in 2nd with 147.5.
The day started out strong for both the boys and girls in the 100 meter dash. For the boys, junior Cortez LeGrant took 2nd with his time of 11.34 seconds. LeGrant wasn't alone near the top of the standings as senior teammate Tyus Wills took 3rd with a time of 11.54. Sophomore Dakota Mitchell continued her impressive season as well, taking 2nd as well for the girls with her time of 12.95. Mitchell wasn't the only Cardinal to end up in the top five, either, as senior Morgan Cross nabbed a 5th place finish with her time of 13.37.
Sophomore Audrey Seefeld would have a tremendous outing for Sun Prairie, and it all started in the 100 meter hurdles. She kicked her day off with a 2nd place finish, running a time of 16.86 seconds.
After coming close many times, Sun Prairie got its first win of the day in the girls 200 meter dash. Mitchell blazed her way to a time of 26.46 for the outright win and 10 team points for the Cardinals. Cross ran a strong race as well, finishing 4th with a time of 26.95.
Wills brought another strong performance to the boys 200 meter dash. He took 2nd with a time of 23.02. Sophomore teammate Jace Stolte was near the top as well, taking 4th with a time of 23.34.
A trio of Cardinals earned Sun Prairie major points in the boys 400 meter dash. Junior Devin Frank took 2nd with a time of 51.39, senior Ben Olson was right behind him in 3rd with a time of 51.63, and junior Jonathan Weah grabbed 4th with a time of 52.66. In all, the boys earned Sun Prairie 19 points in the event.
Junior distance runner Mateo Alvarado Venegas had the tough task of running the 800 meter, 1,600 meter, and 3,200 meter runs for the boys. Coach Maughan praised his selflessness as he chose to help the team by tackling all three events and potentially sacrificing personal accolades because of how tired the three runs would make him.
The choice paid off as Alvarado Venegas shined. He took 5th in the 800 with a time of 1:59.85, 4th in the 1,600 with a time of 4:28.33, and 3rd in the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.59.
Sun Prairie had a strong day in the relays, but none stronger than the boys 4x100. There, Teddy Wagner, John McClean, Jerry Kaminski, and Cortez LeGrant combined for a come-from-behind victory, taking 1st with a time of 44.40 seconds. LeGrant ran the anchor and ate up space on a huge Janesville Parker lead to get his team the win.
Both the boys and girls earned top-5 finishes in the 4x200 relays. The boys put up a time of 1:33.67 to take 3rd and the girls finished 4th with a time of 1:52.56.
The strong relay performances continued in the 4x400. Both the boys and girls finished in 4th place. The girls put up a time of 4:29.59 and the boys finished with a time of 3:33:10.
With the track portion of the competition retired, the Cardinals came out strong in the field.
Sun Prairie was champion in both boys and girls high jump. Junior Cassie Siegel took 1st for the girls with her jump of 5'4". Senior teammate Natalia Figuora ended up in a tie for 3rd, as well, with a jump of 4'10". Junior Jonathan Weah finished 1st among the boys with his jump of 6'4". Stolte was strong as well, tying for 3rd with a jump of 5'10".
The golden performances kept up for the girls in the long jump as they took another championship. It was Seefeld again with a jump of 16'7.5" to claim 1st place. Cross also grabbed 3rd for the Cardinals with a jump of 16'3".
Seefeld wasn't done outclassing the competition, either. She would go on to take 1st in the pole vault as well. No one could touch her vault of 10'6" as she took home the crown.
"She’s just nails," coach Maughan said of Seefeld. "I think it comes from gymnastics, her ability to perform under pressure. Plus, she's been around track her whole life. She knows what it takes, specifically the little things, to be successful."
Seefeld was far from the only Cardinal to find success in the pole vault, though. On the boys side, junior Trevor Schultz took home 2nd for the Cardinals with a vault of 12'0". Senior teammate Ben Marshall tied him with a vault of 12'0" himself. Junior Miles Adkins wrapped up 5th place for the Cardinals as well with a vault of 11'6".
A trio of girls finished in the top five in discus. Junior Lauren Adams was tops among them in 3rd with a throw of 99'2". Senior Kelsey Neuman was right behind in 4th with a throw of 95'2", followed by senior Jenna WIlkinson in 5th with a throe of 90'7".
Other top-5 performances in the throws included senior Cole Ledrowski's 5th place finish in the boys discus (124'4"), junior Tyra Anderson's 5th place finish in the girls shot put (32'), and senior Aidan Grob's 4th place finish in the boys shot put (48'2").
With a strong performance at the conference meet in the rearview, the Cardinals turn their attention to the state tournament. WIAA regionals are set for Monday, May 23 at Oregon High School.