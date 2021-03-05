You could feel the excitement in Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski’s voice when those two magical words were spoken — Football Season.
On Monday, for the first time since they walked off the frozen field of Mansfield Stadium following a 28-17 loss to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals in November of 2019, the Sun Prairie Cardinals return to the field in anticipation of one of the most abnormal starts to any season imaginable.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” Kaminski said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve worked with our team and our student-athletes, we started bringing them in a couple of weeks ago and just to see the smile on their faces as they were seeing their friends was special. We’re really looking forward to the opportunity on Monday.”
Along with 119 other Wisconisn programs that opted out of participation last fall, Sun Prairie will play a seven-week alternate fall season with games being played March 26-May 7.
And even more good news was heard on Tuesday when it was announced that the public health restrictions for public gatherings in Dane County would begin to be loosened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new orders look to be in our favor, so that’s a good thing,” said Kaminski. “It’s a good thing that we’re going to be able to practice together with everybody — at all levels — and practice at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.”
Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field began construction in the fall of 2019, and was completed in the fall fo 2020.
“To be able to be on there from Day 1, on an artificial turf field for the first time, we’re pretty fortunate in that regard. It’s supposed to be 55º and we’ll be playing music with all the guys jumping around, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Madison Public Schools announced last week that it would be cancelling all sports through April 4, eliminating four games from Sun Prairie’s original schedule, and with both Janesville Craig and Parker playing in the Badger Conference, that means there are only four Big Eight Conference schools remaining for the alternate fall season — Sun Prairie, Beloit Memorial, Middleton and Verona.
The four teams agreed to play one another twice during the first six weeks, with a Week 7 game left for the aforementioned schools to schedule.
Verona will be the first-ever opponent at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field when the season opens on Friday, March 26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie will then travel to Beloit to face Memorial on Thursday, April 1 in lieu of Good Friday and the Easter Weekend, and then face Middleton the following Friday. The schedule will be the same over the next three weeks at the opposite site of the previous game.
The final two games also will be played on Thursdays, to accommodate the two-week overlap of the start of spring sports.
“It’s going to take a lot of communication between the head coaches as we work on a plan that makes it work best for the student-athletes; we’re not going to put kids or coaches in a spot where they might have to choose one of the other (sport). There’s going to be a little bit of give-and-take on all sides and do what’s best for the athletes; they didn’t decide to have this pandemic, nobody did, but it’s reality. We’re going to try to make it the best situation we can,” said Kaminski.
The Cardinals will play Janesville Craig on May 7 to wrap up the season.
