The Sun Prairie Cardinals were well represented on the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WBCA)’s All-State and All-Region teams, released June 27th. In total, 11 Cardinals were recognized, primarily residing on the defensive side of the ball. As such, it was only fitting that defensive coordinator Tim Bass was honored as the Assistant High School Coach of the year.
“It’s a really cool honor,” Bass said. “I really benefit from the kids. We have great athletes. We have a great coaching staff that’s been together for a long time. We have a really good program. I have a wife and family that lets me do what I need to do and help me out. That all makes it pretty easy.”
If there was ever a year to excuse a less than stellar defense for Sun Prairie, it would have been the shortened, alternate spring season of 2021. But, the Cardinals never folded. The defense allowed an average of 11 points per contest, the most in one game coming in their second-to-last contest, a 42-22 victory over Beloit Memorial.
Headlining the accolades for the Sun Prairie defense were three All-State selections. Junior defensive lineman Isaac Hamm, senior defensive end Sammy Smith, and senior linebacker Mekhi Gullens all received the honor, as well as All-Region selections, naturally. Hamm, an uncommitted 4-star prospect, made his presence known all season, recording a sack in every contest but week 3 and forcing five fumbles. Smith, an Upper Iowa University commit, lived in the opposing team’s backfield as well, recording four sacks and five tackles for loss. Gullens was Mr. Cleanup, recording 29 total tackles, three of which were for loss.
Acknowledgement for the defense didn’t end there. Junior linebacker Addison Ostrenga was named to the Honorable Mention All-State team as well as All-Region. Ostrenga is committed to Iowa for baseball but has been picking up steam on the football recruiting trail. Senior linebacker Jacob Hellenbrand, a Macalester College commit, senior defensive lineman Carter Helt, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire commit, and junior defensive back Michael McMillan rounded out the awards for the defense, all named All-Region.
Not to be outdone, the offense was also represented. The highest honor of All-State went to junior offensive lineman Evan Malcore, who committed to play football at Northern Illinois University in June. He was also named All-Region. Wide receiver Kam Gothard, a College of DuPage commit who caught 17 passes for 308 yards, was named Honorable Mention All-State. Gothard’s quarterback for portions of the season, Brady Stevens, rounded out the offensive honors with his All-Region selection. Stevens will join Smith at Upper Iowa University, where he’ll play both football and baseball.
Special teams wizard Owen Konopacki hauled in Honorable Mention All-State and All-Region recognition as both a kicker and a punter, and for good reason. He was a perfect 18-18 on extra points and hit three of his five field goal attempts as a kicker. As a punter, he averaged 40 yards per punt and stuck five within the 20. Konopacki committed to kick for Air Force in June.