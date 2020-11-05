WEEK 9
Thursday’s Game
Green Bay over San Francisco
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta over enver
Seattle over Buffalo
Tennessee over Chicago
Baltimore over Indianapolis
Kansas City over Carolina
Minnesota over Detroit
Washington over NY Giants
Houston over Jacksonville
Las Vegas over LA Chargers
Pittsburgh over Dallas
Arizona over Miami
Tampa Bay over New Orleans
Monday’s Games
New England over NY Jets
WEEK 8 RESULTS: 6-8
TO DATE: 78-41
