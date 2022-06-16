Sun Prairie softball 2022 season results-
Apr. 4 @ DeForest: W, 4-2
Apr. 5 vs. Madison East: W, 20-2
Apr. 6 vs. La Follette, W, 16-0
Apr. 12 @ Beloit Memorial: W, 14-0
Apr. 15 @ Verona: W, 13-3
Apr. 19 vs. Madison Memorial: W, 9-0
Apr. 21 vs. Middleton: W, 15-5
Apr. 23 @ Madison West: W, 13-0
Apr. 23 @ Madison West: W, 15-0
Apr. 26 @ La Follette: W, 29-0
Apr. 28 vs. Verona: W, 6-1
Apr. 29 vs. Janesville Craig: W, 16-1
May 2 @ Janesville Parker: W, 10-0
May 4 @ Madison East: W, 14-1
May 5 @ Janesville Craig: W, 12-0
May 7 vs. Tomah: W, 7-6
May 7 vs. Oak Creek: W, 3-1
May 10 vs. Beloit Memorial: W, 7-0
May 12 vs. Janesville Parker: W, 9-0
May 16 vs. Kenosha Bradford: W, 8-3
May 17 @ Madison Memorial: W, 7-0
May 19 @ Middleton: W, 4-0
May 26 vs. Baraboo (WIAA regional final): W, 9-1
May 31 vs. Madison Memorial (WIAA sectional semifinal): W, 10-0
June 2 vs. Monona Grove (WIAA sectional final): W, 10-0
June 9 vs. Milton (WIAA state quarterfinal): W, 5-0
June 10 vs. Oak Creek (WIAA state semifinal): W, 4-3
June 11 vs. Kaukauna (WIAA state final): L, 3-11
--
Sun Prairie softball 2022 season accolades-
-Undefeated Big Eight conference champions (18-0)
-Undefeated regular season
-WIAA Regional champions
-WIAA Sectional 3 champions
-WIAA State runner-up
-Eight consecutive weeks ranked as the No. 2 team in the state
-Six Big Eight 1st team all-conference selections (Tayler Baker, Chloe Knoernschild, Sophia Royle, Luci Moreno, Carly Gross, Vanessa Veith)
-Two Big Eight 2nd team all-conference selections (Kennedy Schaefer, Isabel Royle)
-One Big Eight honorable mention all-conference selection (Grace Kramschuster)
-Six 1st team all-district selections (Baker, Gross, Veith, S. Royle, Moreno, Knoernschild)
-One honorable mention all-district selection (I. Royle)
-Two 1st team all-state selections (Baker, Veith)
-Three 2nd team all-state selections (Moreno, S. Royle, Knoernschild)
-One honorable mention all-state selection (Gross)
-Head coach Jamie Olson named Big Eight conference and WFSCA state Coach of the Year
--
Sun Prairie softball 2022 stat leaders
Pitching: Strikeouts-
1. T. Baker (154)
2. I. Royle (67)
3. M. Gross (44)
Pitching: ERA-
1. M. Gross (.675)
2. T. Baker (1.47)
3. I. Royle (1.931)
Pitching: shutouts-
1. T. Baker (9)
2. I. Royle (3)
3. M. Gross (2)
Pitching: W/L record-
1. T. Baker (16-1)
2. I. Royle (7-0)
3. M. Gross (5-0)
Batting: Batting average (Min. 30 at-bats)-
1. G. Kramschuster (.466)
2. S. Royle (.459)
3. K. Longley (.421)
Batting: On-base percentage (Min. 30 at-bats)-
1. S. Royle (.509)
T2. K. Longley, E. Westphal (.500)
Batting: slugging percentage-
1. G. Kramschuster (.727)
2. K. Longley (.711)
3. T. Baker (.678)
Batting: RBIs-
T1. I. Royle, T. Baker (30)
3. G. Kramschuster (28)
Batting: Runs scored-
T1. C. Knoernschild, L. Moreno (39)
3. G. Kramschuster (37)
Batting: Hits-
1. S. Royle (45)
2. G. Kramschuster (41)
3. C. Knoernschild (39)
Batting: Doubles-
1. L. Moreno (9)
2. T. Baker (8)
3. G. Kramschuster (7)
Batting: Triples-
1. G. Kramschuster (7)
2. I. Royle (6)
T3. C. Knoernschild, V. Veith (3)
Batting: Stolen bases-
T1. C. Gross, C. Knoernschild (12)
3. S. Royle (10)
Batting: Home runs-
1. T. Baker (4)
2. K. Longley (2)
T3. G. Kramschuster, I. Royle, C. Knoernschild, V. Veith, S. Royle, E. Westphal, L. Moreno, M. Gross (1)