Sun Prairie softball 2022 season results-

Apr. 4 @ DeForest: W, 4-2

Apr. 5 vs. Madison East: W, 20-2

Apr. 6 vs. La Follette, W, 16-0

Apr. 12 @ Beloit Memorial: W, 14-0

Apr. 15 @ Verona: W, 13-3

Apr. 19 vs. Madison Memorial: W, 9-0

Apr. 21 vs. Middleton: W, 15-5

Apr. 23 @ Madison West: W, 13-0

Apr. 23 @ Madison West: W, 15-0

Apr. 26 @ La Follette: W, 29-0

Apr. 28 vs. Verona: W, 6-1

Apr. 29 vs. Janesville Craig: W, 16-1

May 2 @ Janesville Parker: W, 10-0

May 4 @ Madison East: W, 14-1

May 5 @ Janesville Craig: W, 12-0

May 7 vs. Tomah: W, 7-6

May 7 vs. Oak Creek: W, 3-1

May 10 vs. Beloit Memorial: W, 7-0

May 12 vs. Janesville Parker: W, 9-0

May 16 vs. Kenosha Bradford: W, 8-3

May 17 @ Madison Memorial: W, 7-0

May 19 @ Middleton: W, 4-0

May 26 vs. Baraboo (WIAA regional final): W, 9-1

May 31 vs. Madison Memorial (WIAA sectional semifinal): W, 10-0

June 2 vs. Monona Grove (WIAA sectional final): W, 10-0

June 9 vs. Milton (WIAA state quarterfinal): W, 5-0

June 10 vs. Oak Creek (WIAA state semifinal): W, 4-3

June 11 vs. Kaukauna (WIAA state final): L, 3-11

--

Sun Prairie softball 2022 season accolades-

-Undefeated Big Eight conference champions (18-0)

-Undefeated regular season

-WIAA Regional champions

-WIAA Sectional 3 champions

-WIAA State runner-up

-Eight consecutive weeks ranked as the No. 2 team in the state

-Six Big Eight 1st team all-conference selections (Tayler Baker, Chloe Knoernschild, Sophia Royle, Luci Moreno, Carly Gross, Vanessa Veith)

-Two Big Eight 2nd team all-conference selections (Kennedy Schaefer, Isabel Royle)

-One Big Eight honorable mention all-conference selection (Grace Kramschuster)

-Six 1st team all-district selections (Baker, Gross, Veith, S. Royle, Moreno, Knoernschild)

-One honorable mention all-district selection (I. Royle)

-Two 1st team all-state selections (Baker, Veith)

-Three 2nd team all-state selections (Moreno, S. Royle, Knoernschild)

-One honorable mention all-state selection (Gross)

-Head coach Jamie Olson named Big Eight conference and WFSCA state Coach of the Year

--

Sun Prairie softball 2022 stat leaders

Pitching: Strikeouts-

1. T. Baker (154)

2. I. Royle (67)

3. M. Gross (44)

Pitching: ERA-

1. M. Gross (.675)

2. T. Baker (1.47)

3. I. Royle (1.931)

Pitching: shutouts-

1. T. Baker (9)

2. I. Royle (3)

3. M. Gross (2)

Pitching: W/L record-

1. T. Baker (16-1)

2. I. Royle (7-0)

3. M. Gross (5-0)

Batting: Batting average (Min. 30 at-bats)-

1. G. Kramschuster (.466)

2. S. Royle (.459)

3. K. Longley (.421)

Batting: On-base percentage (Min. 30 at-bats)-

1. S. Royle (.509)

T2. K. Longley, E. Westphal (.500)

Batting: slugging percentage-

1. G. Kramschuster (.727)

2. K. Longley (.711)

3. T. Baker (.678)

Batting: RBIs-

T1. I. Royle, T. Baker (30)

3. G. Kramschuster (28)

Batting: Runs scored-

T1. C. Knoernschild, L. Moreno (39)

3. G. Kramschuster (37)

Batting: Hits-

1. S. Royle (45)

2. G. Kramschuster (41)

3. C. Knoernschild (39)

Batting: Doubles-

1. L. Moreno (9)

2. T. Baker (8)

3. G. Kramschuster (7)

Batting: Triples-

1. G. Kramschuster (7)

2. I. Royle (6)

T3. C. Knoernschild, V. Veith (3)

Batting: Stolen bases-

T1. C. Gross, C. Knoernschild (12)

3. S. Royle (10)

Batting: Home runs-

1. T. Baker (4)

2. K. Longley (2)

T3. G. Kramschuster, I. Royle, C. Knoernschild, V. Veith, S. Royle, E. Westphal, L. Moreno, M. Gross (1)