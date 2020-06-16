Jamie Olson spent last Friday saying good-bye to her students at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School for the summer, and like all other teachers throughout the state and nearly the entire world, had to do it virtually.
It was also the first time in four years that the Sun Prairie softball head coach wasn’t at Goodman Diamond on the last day of school, where she had led the program to the WIAA State Softball Tournament the previous three seasons. Whether or not the Cardinals would have been there for a fourth-straight year will never be known, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
“For me personally it’s been a struggle not having that face-to-face contact and building those relationships with the girls,” said Olson, a cross categorical teacher at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
And what Olson struggles with even more was the fact she had several key pieces back from last year’s Division 1 state runner-up squad.
“I know that we were going to have a very successful season; we had some young talent coming through that were going to be beneficial to our program, plus having Maddie (Gardner) back,” said Olson.
Named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year in May, Gardner needed just 10 pitching victories to become the state’s all-time leader, while trying to become just the fourth player in Wisconsin history with 1,000 strikeouts.
“I believe we were going to be better than we were last year,” Gardner told The Star in May. “I never knew what to expect last year, especially since we lost so many girls from my sophomore season. With all the hard work that we put in during the winter, I felt we had a really good chance at winning the state championship again, or at least returning.”
With Gardner in the circle, Sun Prairie reached the state tournament all three of her years prior to this year’s cancelled season. In 2017, her freshman year, the Cardinals lost to Stevens Point in the quarterfinals, but that only fueled Gardner and the rest of the team to return in 2018.
The Cardinals did more than just return, winning it all for the first time in program history while going 29-0 in the process. Gardner went 27-0, capping off her sophomore year with WIAA wins over Appleton North, Menomonee Falls and Burlington.
Last season not many gave Sun Prairie a chance at returning to state after losing all but three starters, but one of those returnees was Gardner.
“She dominated the last three years,” said Olson of the University of South Florida commit. “She’s grown so much and with her doing her thing, I feel we would have given every team a run for their money and we would have been back (to state).”
Not only was Gardner returning but so were All-State and All-District shortstop Grace Radlund and All-District catcher Chloe Knoernschild.
Olson also made note of the terrific weather Wisconsin had during the spring sports season, unlike any other years when rain and even snow forced a plethora of games to be postponed or cancelled.
WFSCA
SHOWCASE
But it’s not the end just yet for the team’s three seniors — Gardner, Bailee Hadley and Taylor Pfeiffer — who were invited to play in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior Showcase Aug. 3-4 in Mauston.
“I will be able to coach my seniors one last time out on the field,” said Olson. “I know it’s going to be a very emotional moment for Maddie, Bailee and Taylor to put on the Sun Prairie uniform one final time together.”
Gardner, Hadley and Pfeiffer will all play in the Division 1 games at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
