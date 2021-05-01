It was a terrific week for the Sun Prairie girls golf team as it tuned up for postseason play.
The Cardinals won Wednesday’s Janesville Parker Triangular after shooting 379 at Riverside Golf Course, par-72.
Lexi Veldkamp shot a 91 while Abby Rahn carded a 92 to lead Sun Prairie to a convincing victory over Parker (432) and Beloit Memorial, which had an incomplete score.
Margo Woldt (95) and Ela Becker (101) rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.
“The team went away with a win, not only because of scores but also because of the sunshine, the friendships, and the love of a lifetime sport,” said head coach Shana Tiltrum.
Bay Port Invite
A third-place finish was in the cards for the Sun Prairie girls golf team at Monday’s Bay Port Invitational.
The Lady Cardinals finished with a team score of 393, finishing behind only Middleton (323) and Bay Port (329) at Brown County Golf Course.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” said Tiltrum. “I knew it was going to be a great day just sensing their energy before we even left the parking lot.
Sophomore Lucy Strey paved the way carding a 93 on the par-72 course.
Rahn and Woldt both came in next with identical rounds of 98, while Veldkamp completed Sun Prairie’s scoring with a 104.
“What a great day, added Tiltrum.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will participate in the WIAA Alternate Fall Fond du Lac Regional to be held Wednesday, May 5 at Rolling Meadows. Play begins at 9 a.m.
BAY PORT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 323, Bay Port 329, Sun Prairie 393, Oshkosh North 396, Stevens Point 397, Appleton West 413, Ashwaubenon 423, Pulaski 424, Eau Claire Memorial 489, Eau Claire North 494.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.