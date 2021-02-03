Basketball
File art

The Sun Prairie girls basketball team had a bevy of news over the weekend.

On Saturday, its game at Hudson was called off due to the impending snowstorm that hit Wisconsin.

On Sunday, the Cardinals received a No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 12. The site of the game has yet to be determined.

The Cardinals will be on the court over the next three days, all road games. Tuesday they play at Luxemburg-Casco at 7:15 p.m.; Wednesday they travel to Freedom for a 7 p.m. start; and Thursday Sun Prairie faces Madison Edgewood in a 5:30 p.m. start at Camp Gray in Reedsburg.

