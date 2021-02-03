The Sun Prairie girls basketball team had a bevy of news over the weekend.
On Saturday, its game at Hudson was called off due to the impending snowstorm that hit Wisconsin.
On Sunday, the Cardinals received a No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 12. The site of the game has yet to be determined.
The Cardinals will be on the court over the next three days, all road games. Tuesday they play at Luxemburg-Casco at 7:15 p.m.; Wednesday they travel to Freedom for a 7 p.m. start; and Thursday Sun Prairie faces Madison Edgewood in a 5:30 p.m. start at Camp Gray in Reedsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.