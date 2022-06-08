As Big Eight champions with a 16-2 record in conference play, it should come as no surprise that the Sun Prairie baseball team is well-represented on the all-conference list. The Cardinals relied heavily on some young players this season, and they stepped up and were recognized. The highest honors went to father-and-son duo Rob and Davis Hamilton. Rob was named the Big Eight's Coach of the Year and Davis was named Player of the Year. Let's see who else made the cut.
1st team all-conference-
Davis Hamilton, senior, pitcher (Player of the Year)
Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, did it all for the Cardinals this season. He was their ace on the mound, as reliable as it gets at shortstop, and the second batter in the lineup.
He was truly a force on the mound, allowing just three earned runs in 35.2 innings of work this season for an ERA of 0.60. He struck out a whopping 52 batters and allowed only 11 walks.
Hamilton was also one of Sun Prairie's most reliable batters, putting up a batting average of 0.405 with an on-base percentage of 0.533 and a slugging percentage of 0.571. He drove in 19 RBIs and stole nine bases.
Addison Ostrenga, senior, infield
Seeing the 6'4", 220 lbs. Iowa football commit lumber to the plate always struck fear into opposing pitchers' minds, and for good reason. The first baseman and cleanup batter could put the ball just about anywhere he wanted to.
Ostrenga wrapped up the regular season with a 0.396 batting average, 0.459 on-base percentage, and a 0.623 slugging percentage. He clobbered seven doubles on the year, leading to 27 RBIs. More than just a power hitter, Ostrenga showcased his speed with 12 stolen bases as well.
2nd team all-conference-
Max Glusick, freshman, outfield
Glusick was everything Sun Prairie could ask for out of a nine-spot batter. He had a knack for extending the inning, posting a solid on-base percentage of 0.353. He was brought around to score 13 times and drove in 5 RBIs himself.
He was also an ever-reliable glove out in left field, helping his pitchers out with a rangy attack.
Sam Ostrenga, sophomore, outfield
While Ostrenga's postseason was cut short due to a broken ankle, his regular season results did not go unnoticed. Given the task of leading off for the Cardinals all season, the sophomore center fielder thrived.
He posted a batting average of 0.321, an on-base percentage of 0.403, and a slugging percentage of 0.411. He always put himself in position to score, stealing a whopping 19 bases and coming in to score 22 times.
Outside of being a reliable bat, Ostrenga managed the outfield with speed and grace. He was liable to make an eye-popping, diving catch once every game or two.
Isaac Wendler, sophomore, infield
Wendler was tabbed as a "player to watch" by Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton in the preseason. Wendler certainly lived up to that billing in 2022.
The sophomore batted in the three spot in Sun Prairie's lineup and was a reliable piece of the offense, posting a batting average of 0.383, on-base percentage of 0.517, and a slugging percentage of 0.489. He drove in 12 RBIs and came around to score 18 times himself.
He also held his own on third base. He had just three errors on the year, recording seven put outs and 16 assists.
Casey Wambach, freshman, infield
Wambach, much like Glusick, stepped up to the varsity level as a freshman and found immediate success. The middle infielder looked comfortable both in the field and at the plate, and it showed up in his 2022 statistics.
He posted a batting average of 0.388, on-base percentage of 0.475, and a slugging percentage of 0.429. Batting in the middle of the order, he knocked in 14 RBIs and stole six bases.
He was also stellar with the glove, either at second base or shortstop. He posted a regular season fielding average of 90%.
Drew Kavanaugh, junior, designated hitter
Kavanaugh was a necessary spark in the middle of Sun Prairie's order this season. He had an exciting pop to his bat, posting a batting average of 0.364, on-base percentage of 0.500, and slugging percentage of 0.394. He drove in 13 runs and drew eight walks.
Honorable mention all-conference-
Julian Torres-Otero, junior, catcher
Torres-Otero was a strong backstop for the Cardinals all season. His rocket arm caught six runners stealing on the year, catching 35% of attempted steals. He recorded 153 put outs and committed only one error.
Beyond his duties as catcher, Torres-Otero was also a solid bat in the middle of the lineup. He put up a batting average of 0.244, on-base percentage of 0.340, and slugging percentage of 0.268.
Coach of the Year: Rob Hamilton
Coach Hamilton's legacy as head coach of the Cardinals continues to grow with yet another Coach of the Year recognition. He certainly earned it this season, as well. In total, four of his eight typical starters in the field were freshmen or sophomores. Hamilton found the right place for them, coached them up, and got all four of them onto the all-conference list.
Additionally, his Cardinals haven't lost since April 29. Despite playing in one of the state's toughest conferences and playing plenty of underclassmen, Hamilton continues to lead Sun Prairie to wins.
--
2022 Big Eight all-conference teams
1st team pitchers:
Davis Hamilton, senior, Sun Prairie
Jack Ryan, senior, Janesville Craig
Nick West, senior, Verona
2nd team pitchers:
Riley Peterson, junior, Verona
J.T. Hockers, senior, Middleton
Honorable Mention pitchers:
Eamonn Mulhern, senior, Madison East
Zak Jessup, senior, Madison Memorial
1st team catcher:
Tyler Piotrowski, senior, Madison Memorial
2nd team catcher:
Cal Donovan, sophomore, Madison West
Honorable mention catchers:
Mason Fink, senior, Verona
Julien Torres-Otero, junior, Sun Prairie
1st team outfielders:
Aidan Baccus, senior, Madison West
Mason Armstrong, junior, Verona
Stephen Paulsen, senior, Middleton
Patrick Schork, senior, Janesville Craig
2nd team outfielders:
NJ Elias, senior, Verona
Sam Ostrenga, sophomore, Sun Prairie
Max Glusick, freshman, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention outfielder:
Matt Zimmerman, senior, Middleton
1st team infielders:
Jake Schaffner, junior, Janesville Craig
Aiden Schenk, junior, Janesville Craig
Addison Ostrenga, senior, Sun Prairie
Max Steiner, senior, Verona
2nd team infielders:
Isaac Wendler, sophomore, Sun Prairie
Casey Wambach, freshman, Sun Prairie
Isaac Seip, senior, Madison East
Jaron Sarbacker, senior, Middleton
Honorable mention infielders:
Devin Coyle, junior, La Follette
Garrett Hoppe, senior, Verona
Preston Roell, senior, Middleton
Brandon Barfield, senior, Madison West
Hayden Hellenbrand, junior, Middleton
Peter Sellwood, junior, Madison Memorial
1st team designated hitter:
Devin Gudenschwager, junior, Janesville Craig
2nd team designated hitter:
Drew Kavanaugh, junior, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention designated hitters:
Reid Adams, junior, Madison Memorial
Decarlos Nora, junior, Beloit Memorial
Matthew Keel, senior, Verona
1st team utility:
Easton Zempel, senior, Middleton
2nd team utilities:
David Matuszak, senior, La Follette
Tayelin Sihabouth, junior, Janesville Parker
Honorable mention utility:
Tiago Sanchez, junior, Madison West
1st team at-large:
Tyler Schmitt, senior, Madison Memorial
Caleb Karll, junior, Madison West
2nd team at-large:
Robby Erickson, senior, Middleton
Player of the Year: Davis Hamilton, senior, Sun Prairie
Coach of the Year: Rob Hamilton, Sun Prairie