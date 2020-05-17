Sun Prairie junior Josie Halbleib will be attending Kansas State University following her senior year. Halbleib recently made the announcement on Twitter saying: "I am so excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and volleyball career at Kansas State University!! Huge thanks to my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way. Thank you K-State for the amazing opportunity & can’t wait to be a Wildcat."
A 6-foot-2 setter, Halbleib earned first-team Big Eight Conference and honorable mention All-State honors while helping the Cardinals return to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for a second consecutive year. She had a team-high 1,013 assists while adding 103 blocks, 66 aces, 154 digs and 139kills. She had a team-leading .414 hitting percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.