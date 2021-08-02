The Madison Radicals entered week 9 with legitimate hopes for an appearance in the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL)’s playoffs. Riding a 3-game winning streak and sitting one game behind the Chicago Union in the central division standings with three games left to play, it was a “win and you’re in” situation for the Radicals. Chicago came to Breese Stevens Field Friday, July 30, giving the Radicals a perfect opportunity to leapfrog into second place in the division and hold on for a playoff berth. Instead, Chicago put on a convincing display of superiority, winning 23-18.
The two teams entered the game with a deep familiarity with their opponents. It was the third meeting of the season for Madison and Chicago. In the first matchup on July 2 in Chicago, the Union eked out a 18-15 victory. When the series moved to Madison on July 10, the Radicals avenged their loss with a 19-16 win. The third and final match between the two had everything on the line. Bragging rights. The season series. The playoffs.
The Union struck first when Sam Kaminsky found Peter Graffy for a score, and the struggles began for Madison. Coming off a bye week, the Radicals looked sloppy. Drops and errant throws plagued Madison in the first quarter as it tried to keep pace with Chicago’s potent offense. A late score by Logan Pruess for Madison brought the score to 5-4 in favor of Chicago at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was a continuous exchange of haymakers. Chicago launched huge throws to score, while Madison meticulously worked its way down the field. Chicago made more errors with this aggressive mindset, but Madison couldn’t capitalize. A Chicago interception in the endzone sealed a 11-9 halftime lead for the Union.
In the third, Madison finally started to show signs of life. A score from Kevin Pettit-Scantling knotted the game at 11. The two teams traded a few scores until, finally, the Radicals took their first lead of the game, 14-13, with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter. Chicago answered immediately with its patented long toss score then tacked on another score to retake the lead before the end of the third quarter.
The short-lived lead for Madison faded further into the distance as Chicago poured it on early in the fourth quarter. Three unanswered scores by Chicago would prove to be more than enough for the Union. The previous two games between Madison and Chicago had been decided by three goals. This time, with everything on the line, Chicago more than proved it was the superior team in winning by five.
The stats told the story for the outcome. In previous meetings, Chicago had struggled to get the offense cooking. That wasn’t an issue in the final stanza as the Union cranked out an 85% in offensive productivity and committed just 10 turnovers. Comparatively, Madison’s offensive productivity was just 67% with 16 turnovers.
Following the gut-wrenching loss, Madison had to turn right around and travel to Detroit to take on the Mechanix the next day. The Radicals took out their frustration on the winless Mechanix, thumping them to the tune of 23-15.
With just one game left to play this season, Madison (7-4) trails Chicago (8-2) and Minnesota (7-2) in the race for the two spots the Central Division has in the AUDL playoffs. While they’re down, the Radicals are certainly not out.
Madison’s final game of the year is a trip up to Minnesota on August 22 to take on the Wind Chill. It’s a long break for Madison to prepare, but they need help from the Indianapolis Alleycats. Minnesota has to head down to Indianapolis on August 15 for a pivotal road game. If Minnesota wins, Madison is eliminated. If they lose, however, Madison still has a chance to defeat the Wind Chill and earn a spot in the postseason. Minnesota has won both meetings this season with Madison, a 20-18 victory on June 4th and 25-19 win on June 18th.