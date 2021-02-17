Ryan Reischel has refereed high school and youth hockey for nearly a quarter century, and each of the last 17 years he has had the privilege of being on the ice at the WIAA State Boys or Girls State Hockey Tournaments, held annually at the Dane County Coliseum.
But this year will be a little different … make that a lot different.
Reischel, a teacher at Schenk Elementary School in Madison as well as being the head boys tennis coach right here in Sun Prairie and Madison West head girls tennis coach, will be on the ice for his 18th WIAA State Hockey Tournament later this week.
Reischel will personally drop the puck in Thursday’s Division 1 semifinal between top-seeded University School of Milwaukee and fourth-seeded Verona Area at 7 p.m. at Uihlein Ice Arena in Milwaukee.
Reischel was slated to officiate the Division 1 championship game for the fourth time in his career on Saturday, however, he has something a lot more important on his agenda: attending the WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament in Kaukauna to watch his oldest son, Jackson, compete for Waunakee.
“Team Wrestling is the same day as the state hockey finals, so they moved me to a semifinal so I could go see my son wrestle,” said Reischel. “Otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to referee, because I wasn’t going to miss my son wrestling.”
Jackson Reischel is a 285-pound senior and will lead fourth-seeded Waunakee against fifth-seeded Marshfield in Saturday’s quarterfinal match.
Saturday’s finale would have been the fifth overall state title game Reischel would have officiated; he was on the ice for boys finals in 2004, 2009 and 2013, and called the girls state championship game in 2005.
“They’ve changed up the format a little bit, but there used to be four quarterfinal games and two semifinal games and then the championship. Now with the (divisions) split, there’s just two semifinal games,” Reischel said.
Hockey has always been part of Reischel’s life. He actually began refereeing hockey when he attended West Bend East, along with playing for the Suns.
“It was a way to get more ice time when you’re a player by refereeing three games on a Saturday and three games on a Sunday, or something like that,” he said.
Hockey officials aren’t as abundant as say basketball officials, so as Reischel put it, it’s like a smaller community.
“Whether you’re a player, a coach, a parent or a referee, in hockey you make those relationships a little easier than you would in other sports just because it is a smaller community,” said Reischel.
Hockey Community
Some of those relationships have been with a who’s who of Wisconsin hockey, including the late Hall of Fame coach Jeff Sauer and 1980 “Miracle on Ice” star and current head women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson.
“When I see Mark Johnson, he’ll come up to me and we’ll have a conversation for 5 or 10 minutes. Here’s probably the most iconic player in Badger hockey history, and he has time for a guy like me,” said Reischel, who has been on the ice for several of Johnson’s games as a Division I official, as well as officiating NCAA Division III college men’s and women’s. “That’s how Jeff Sauer was, too.”
And in his words, ‘None of us do it for the money.’
“We put in about four hours for a high school game for about $65 per game; we have to drive there and be there about an hour before the game,” said Reischel. “Especially this year, where everything’s been outside the (Dane) county.
“Everybody is essentially doing it because they love the game. Guys like me that have been doing it for this long, you really just want to give back to the game because it’s given us a lot.”
Sun Prairie Tennis Coach
Reischel was named Sun Prairie’s head boys tennis coach in 2018. He quickly made a statement, leading the Cardinals to back-to-back Big Eight Conference runner-up finishes and second place in the 2019 WIAA Division 1 sectionals.
But like all spring coaches, Reischel did not have the opportunity to coach his team in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the Public Health of Madison and Dane County for the first time since 1975 the WIAA State Hockey Tournament will not take place at Dane County Coliseum.
Reischel and the Cardinals will hold their first practice of 2021 on May 3 and play their first match of May 7 against Madison La Follette.
