Sun Prairie scored a major Big Eight conference win over Madison Memorial, 4-2, on Thursday, Dec. 23. With the conference race slowly slipping following a loss to first-place Verona, the Cardinals needed a skater to step up and right the ship.
Enter: senior captain Davis Hamilton. Hamilton netted a hat trick to pace the Cardinals’ offense. Senior goalie Noah McCrary turned in a solid performance as well, handling the Spartans’ advances to secure a win for Sun Prairie.
While Hamilton got rolling early in this one, the Cardinals weren’t the first ones to score. Instead, Memorial snagged an early 1-0 lead as Aaron Jungers, assisted by Samuel Knight and Elijah Elmer, got the puck past McCrary about six minutes into the game.
Soon after, Memorial found itself in some penalty trouble. Separated by less than a minute, two Spartans found themselves in the penalty box for tripping and interference. It was Hamilton’s time to shine.
With a 5-3 player advantage, Hamilton tied the game with an unassisted goal. Still up a man, Hamilton went back to the well 30 seconds later. This time, his goal was assisted by juniors Evan Luxford and Andrew Zielsdorf. In a snap of the fingers, the Cardinals had a 2-1 advantage as the first period came to a close.
Hamilton did not cool off in the second period. Less than two minutes into the half, he found nylon once again. This one came at even strength, assisted again by Zielsdorf.
Sun Prairie’s offensive explosion would continue, this time without the help of the overachieving Hamilton. Less than three minutes after Hamilton’s third goal, junior Aiden White smoked the puck into the goal, assisted by Zielsdorf. With more than half of the game remaining, Sun Prairie held a commanding 4-1 lead.
The defense locked in from that point on. Memorial spent a good portion of the remainder of the game on the power play as penalties started racking up for Sun Prairie. In total, the Cardinals committed eight infractions, resulting in 43 minutes of advantage for Memorial.
The special teams answered the call, killing off penalty after penalty to maintain the 3-goal lead. Memorial got back in the scoring column early in the third period as Elmer scored, assisted by Riley Boyle. That would be the final goal of the game as both side’s defenses locked up.
Sun Prairie was ridiculously efficient offensively in this one. Memorial got off almost double the shot attempts the Cardinals did (35-18). The Cardinals shot the puck just twice in the final period. Sun Prairie, and more specificially, Hamilton, was intentional and swift in taking advantage of scoring opportunities.
With the win, Sun Prairie enters a tie for fourth place in the Big Eight conference with Memorial and Madison West at six points each. Verona sits alone atop the conference 12 points.
Sun Prairie will look to keep the momentum up from this win on Tuesday, Dec. 28 as the Cardinals will travel to take on Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc (KMMO) in a non-conference matchup. Sun Prairie will return to Big Eight play on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when it hosts Madison West.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 4, MADISON MEMORIAL 2
Goals: Sun Prairie- Davis Hamilton (3), Aiden White. Madison Memorial: Elijah Elmer, Aaron Jungers.
Assists: Sun Prairie- Andrew Zielsdorf (2), Evan Luxford, Tyler Rauls. Madison Memorial- Samuel Knight, Elijah Elmer, Riley Boyle.
Goalies: Sun Prairie- Noah McCrary (33 saves on 35 shots on goal, a 94% save percentage). Madison Memorial- Owen Anderson (4 saves on 4 shots on goal, a 100% save percentage), Tyler Kreft (10 saves on 14 shots on goal, a 71% save percentage).