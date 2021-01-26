FREEDOM
There was some confusion surrounding Sun Prairie’s boys basketball season opener with Freedom. Going into Saturday’s contest Cardinals head coach Jeff Boos believed his varsity team was playing a scrimmage, but later found out that it was actually a game.
“After checking with our athletic director (Eric Nee) he said that the varsity game was a WIAA game, while the junior varsity game was only a scrimmage,” Boos said.
Freedom won the game, 67-61.
“My thought process changed after I found out that we didn’t play it as a scrimmage; I have a different mindset for prepping our kids on what we need to do,” Boos said.
At the end of the day, it was the first competition the Cardinals were involved in since March 7, 2020, when Sun Prairie lost 77-70 to Waunakee in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game.
Junior Ben Olson scored a game and career-high 27 points to lead Sun Prairie, which also got 15 points from senior Drew Houttaker and 11 from senior Connor Carpenter.
Landon VanCalster, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, led the Irish (13-3) with 25 points and six assists.
“He’s a good ball player, he made some big shots,” Boos said.
Sun Prairie (0-1) trailed by just four points at the half, 31-27, but could not erase that deficit in the second half.
Freedom (13-3 overall) leads the North Eastern Conference with a 10-2 record.
Up Next
The Cardinals will play three games in three days at the end of the week, traveling to Edgerton Thursday and East Troy Friday. Both non-conference tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m.
“Those three games are going to be a challenge. We have a few days to get better and make the corrections that we have to make and see where we’re at come Thursday,” said Boos.
Then on Saturday, Sun Prairie travels north again to Bay Port for a 2 p.m. start.
FREEDOM 67, SUN PRAIRIE 61
Sun Prairie 27 34 — 61
Freedom 31 36 — 67
Sun Prairie (pts) — Hansen 2, Carpenter 11, Houtakker 15, Knight 3, Ostrenga 3, Olson 27.
Freedom — Balck 8, Midbon 11, Peterson 10, VanCalster 25, Behnke 11, Rupiper 2.
