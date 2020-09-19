Michael White has been named the 2020 Short Course Coach of the Year by Wisconsin Swimming.
White started his career coaching swimming in 2005, and nine years later he became the Sun Prairie Storm’s first full-time coach. Since then, he has lead the team in numerous victories, both large and small.
When White took over, Storm was ranked 68th in Wisconsin and now has reached the top 10. In his time with the team, Storm has been ranked 9th in the Virtual Club Championship and achieved level 3 USA club recognition.
This summer, the team also worked to complete safe sport recognition due to the coronavirus outbreak.
White participates in Wisconsin Swimming as Age Group Chair and Club Development Chair. He was the head coach for the Mid States All-Star Team in 2019 and 2020. In 2017, he was nominated for the Long Course Coach of the Year.
“Michael’s constant innovation and desire to be the best has propelled the Storm from a small upstart club to a powerhouse among USA club teams in Wisconsin,” said Brad Gunnink, president of Sun Prairie Storm.
While swim has been on hiatus due to COVID-19, White has been encouraging the team in dry land training, supporting them through lake swimming and finding rare pool availability. He has continued to be a tireless advocate and mentor to both young and old. And most importantly, he encourages his team to continue to love the sport through the difficulties of the pandemic.
The entire community congratulates Coach Michael White on this tremendous honor.
