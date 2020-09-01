The dates for the Prairie Lanes Junior Bowling leagues sign-up have been announced. Learn a new lifetime sport, make new friends, develop new skills, earn scholarships and make new friends or bring your friends with you. So come make new friends or bring your old friends and bowl with us where no one sits on the bench.
New bowler, 8-week and 16-week sessions are now available, or bowl the complete 25-week season. FREE bowling ball for all new bowlers who sign up and prepay for the 25-week season.
Sign up dates are: Thursday, Sept. 10 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9-11:30 a.m.
Leagues are Thursdays and Saturdays starting Sept. 24 and 26.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
For further information, call John or Cher Breunig at (608) 220-3760 or (608) 225-9387, or Prairie Lanes at (608) 837-2586.
