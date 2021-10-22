It's no surprise that Sun Prairie was well represented in the Big Eight's 2021 postseason All-Conference list, which was announced this week. The Cardinals had an impressive season, finishing 7-1-1 in conference play and claiming 2nd place behind only Verona. From flashy goal scorers to defensive standouts, here are the Sun Prairie honorees:
1st team All-Conference-
Forward: Senior Gabe Voung
This should come as no surprise. Gabe was the offensive juice that powered Sun Prairie to such an impressive regular season. The senior finished the regular season with the most goals (25) and assists (16) on the team, a grand total of 66 points. His persistence and drive to get as many shots on goal as possible helped the potent Sun Prairie offense establish leads that it rarely surrendered. His season was highlighted with hat tricks against Sauk Prairie, Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial, and Janesville Craig.
Midfielder: Senior Logan Parrish
Logan's influence on the offense was undeniable as well. While he wasn't always the one scoring goals, he was the spark plug that got things rolling up to the forwards more often than not. For the season, he contributed three goals and nine assists for a total of 15 points.
Defender: Senior Nathan Parrish
Nathan spearheaded an impenetrable Sun Prairie defense this season. The Cardinals absolutely dominated time of possession this year, and that was thanks to Nathan and his defense taking the ball away so quickly if it ever got into Sun Prairie territory. On the season, opposing teams scored only 13 goals in 21 total games.
Goalkeeper: Junior Carsten Ganter
At the back of the defense Nathan operated was the conference's best safety net, Carsten Ganter. Ganter logged 1,391 minutes in net for the Cardinals this season and allowed just 10 goals, collecting a whopping 64 saves. He had a season save percentage of 87% and allowed just over a half a goal per game, on average.
Honorable mention All-Conference-
Forward: Senior Andrew Nolan
When the Voung brothers weren't pouring in goals, Nolan was another thorn in the sides of Sun Prairie opponents. The speedy senior always showed tremendous hustle, never giving up on scoring opportunities until the ball was cleared. His dedication paid off. He was third on the team in total points with 27, scoring nine goals and contributing nine assists. His shining moment came early in the season against McFarland, where he scored all three of Sun Prairie's goals to secure a hat trick and lead the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory.
Midfielder: Junior Riley Stevens
Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim described Stevens as "the midfielder that makes the offense flow" following Sun Prairie's regional win over Madison La Follette Tuesday, Oct. 19. You can see why he received such praise. Stevens contributed 25 points to the team this year, scoring 10 goals and adding five assists. His best game came on a trip to Beloit Memorial in late September where he scored a hat trick.
Midfielder: Senior Nathan Voung
It truly was unfair for other teams that Sun Prairie had both Gabe and Nathan Voung on the same team. The connection between the twins was undeniable, they always seemed to know what the other was planning and how best to attack the defense. Nathan finished second on the team in total points with 29, thanks to his 13 goals scored and three assists. He had three multi-goal games this season against Janesville Parker and twice against Madison La Follette.
Defender: Senior Jacob Baldwin
Baldwin was the model of consistency in the Sun Prairie defense. He was a reliable defender, it almost seemed too easy for him to go up and swipe the ball from oncoming opponents. His calming hand to the defense helped Sun Prairie surrender only 13 total goals in 21 regular-season games.
Defender: Freshman Lucas Albright
On a senior-laden team like Sun Prairie' Albright's contributions can't be understated. In his first year of high school soccer, he was immensely impressive. More often than not, he handled corner kicks for the Cardinals and often took care of free kicks as well. His poise and confidence looked like that of a senior, not of a freshman.
Here is the complete list of 2021 Big Eight All-Conference selections:
1st Team All Conference - Forwards
Gabe Voung, senior, Sun Prairie
Connor Gage, sophomore, Verona
Ben Minikel-Lacocque, junior, Madison West
2nd Team All Conference - Forwards
Chris Vanden Boom, senior, Middleton
Muhammad Sanneh, junior, Madison East
Noah Hook, senior, Verona
Honorable Mention - Forwards
Max Katzenmeyer, senior, La Follette
Tim Browning, senior, Middleton
Andrew Nolan, senior, Sun Prairie
Alex (AK) Klimm, junior, Verona
1st Team All Conference - Midfielders
Max Lynch, senior, Verona
Logan Parrish, senior, Sun Prairie
Baylor Denu, junior, Beloit Memorial
Dom Campos, junior, Middleton
2nd Team All Conference - Midfielders
EJ Can de Grift, junior, Verona
Kent Espinoza, junior, Janesville Craig
Finn Kennedy, junior, Madison West
Luis Portillo, junior, Madison Memorial
Simon Bilessi, senior, Madison West
Honorable Mention - Midfielders
Stephen Kaster, sophomore, Janesville Craig
Kai Odegaard, senior, Janesville Parker
Salim Ceesay, senior, Madison East
Luca Knez, senior, La Follette
Finn Patenaude, junior, Middleton
Riley Stevens, junior, Sun Prairie
Nathan Voung, senior, Sun Prairie
Ryan Love, senior, Verona
1st Team All Conference - Defenders
Tomas Garcia, senior, Madison West
Brooks Luttinen, senior, Verona
Nathan Parrish, senior, Sun Prairie
Noah Corrigan, senior, Middleton
2nd Team All Conference - Defenders
Tyler Schmitt, senior, Madison Memorial
Gavin Lentz, senior, Madison East
Connor Bruce, senior, Verona
Max Werner, senior, Janesville Craig
Honorable Mention - Defenders
Bradley Warda, Senior, Janesville Parker
Brian Flores, senior, La Follette
Oge Enwemnwa, junior, La Follette
Adair Tlatoa-Tlahuextl, senior, Madison West
Archen Parchment, senior, Madison West
Bailey Greene, senior, Madison Memorial
Michael Miller, senior, Madison Memorial
Jacob Baldwin, senior, Sun Prairie
Lucas Albright, freshman, Sun Prairie
Brian Vasquez Trejo, junior, Verona
1st Team All Conference - Goalkeeper
Carsten Ganter, junior, Sun Prairie
2nd Team All Conference - Goalkeeper
Alessandro Malterer, senior, Madison East
Honorable Mention - Goalkeeper
Mack Meyers, senior, Middleton
Alexander Knoll, senior, Verona
Devin Glassman, junior, La Follette
Reed Kelly, senior, Janesville Craig
2021 Big Eight Player of the Year
Tomas Garcia, senior, Madison West
2021 Big Eight Coach of the Year
Dave Perkins, Verona