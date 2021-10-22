SOCCER CAPTAINS
Sun Prairie captains Logan Parrish (10), Nathan Parrish (3), and Gabe Voung (9) are joined by head coach Tok Kim in speaking with the officials prior to their Friday, Oct. 15 match against Janesville Craig.

 John Hagen

It's no surprise that Sun Prairie was well represented in the Big Eight's 2021 postseason All-Conference list, which was announced this week. The Cardinals had an impressive season, finishing 7-1-1 in conference play and claiming 2nd place behind only Verona. From flashy goal scorers to defensive standouts, here are the Sun Prairie honorees:

1st team All-Conference-

Forward: Senior Gabe Voung

This should come as no surprise. Gabe was the offensive juice that powered Sun Prairie to such an impressive regular season. The senior finished the regular season with the most goals (25) and assists (16) on the team, a grand total of 66 points. His persistence and drive to get as many shots on goal as possible helped the potent Sun Prairie offense establish leads that it rarely surrendered. His season was highlighted with hat tricks against Sauk Prairie, Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial, and Janesville Craig. 

Midfielder: Senior Logan Parrish

Logan's influence on the offense was undeniable as well. While he wasn't always the one scoring goals, he was the spark plug that got things rolling up to the forwards more often than not. For the season, he contributed three goals and nine assists for a total of 15 points. 

Defender: Senior Nathan Parrish

Nathan spearheaded an impenetrable Sun Prairie defense this season. The Cardinals absolutely dominated time of possession this year, and that was thanks to Nathan and his defense taking the ball away so quickly if it ever got into Sun Prairie territory. On the season, opposing teams scored only 13 goals in 21 total games. 

Goalkeeper: Junior Carsten Ganter

At the back of the defense Nathan operated was the conference's best safety net, Carsten Ganter. Ganter logged 1,391 minutes in net for the Cardinals this season and allowed just 10 goals, collecting a whopping 64 saves. He had a season save percentage of 87% and allowed just over a half a goal per game, on average. 

Honorable mention All-Conference-

Forward: Senior Andrew Nolan

When the Voung brothers weren't pouring in goals, Nolan was another thorn in the sides of Sun Prairie opponents. The speedy senior always showed tremendous hustle, never giving up on scoring opportunities until the ball was cleared. His dedication paid off. He was third on the team in total points with 27, scoring nine goals and contributing nine assists. His shining moment came early in the season against McFarland, where he scored all three of Sun Prairie's goals to secure a hat trick and lead the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory. 

Midfielder: Junior Riley Stevens 

Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim described Stevens as "the midfielder that makes the offense flow" following Sun Prairie's regional win over Madison La Follette Tuesday, Oct. 19. You can see why he received such praise. Stevens contributed 25 points to the team this year, scoring 10 goals and adding five assists. His best game came on a trip to Beloit Memorial in late September where he scored a hat trick.

Midfielder: Senior Nathan Voung

It truly was unfair for other teams that Sun Prairie had both Gabe and Nathan Voung on the same team. The connection between the twins was undeniable, they always seemed to know what the other was planning and how best to attack the defense. Nathan finished second on the team in total points with 29, thanks to his 13 goals scored and three assists. He had three multi-goal games this season against Janesville Parker and twice against Madison La Follette. 

Defender: Senior Jacob Baldwin

Baldwin was the model of consistency in the Sun Prairie defense. He was a reliable defender, it almost seemed too easy for him to go up and swipe the ball from oncoming opponents. His calming hand to the defense helped Sun Prairie surrender only 13 total goals in 21 regular-season games. 

Defender: Freshman Lucas Albright

On a senior-laden team like Sun Prairie' Albright's contributions can't be understated. In his first year of high school soccer, he was immensely impressive. More often than not, he handled corner kicks for the Cardinals and often took care of free kicks as well. His poise and confidence looked like that of a senior, not of a freshman.

Here is the complete list of 2021 Big Eight All-Conference selections:

1st Team All Conference - Forwards

Gabe Voung, senior, Sun Prairie

Connor Gage, sophomore, Verona

Ben Minikel-Lacocque, junior, Madison West

2nd Team All Conference - Forwards

Chris Vanden Boom, senior, Middleton

Muhammad Sanneh, junior, Madison East

Noah Hook, senior, Verona

Honorable Mention - Forwards

Max Katzenmeyer, senior, La Follette

Tim Browning, senior, Middleton

Andrew Nolan, senior, Sun Prairie

Alex (AK) Klimm, junior, Verona

1st Team All Conference - Midfielders

Max Lynch, senior, Verona

Logan Parrish, senior, Sun Prairie

Baylor Denu, junior, Beloit Memorial

Dom Campos, junior, Middleton

2nd Team All Conference - Midfielders

EJ Can de Grift, junior, Verona

Kent Espinoza, junior, Janesville Craig

Finn Kennedy, junior, Madison West

Luis Portillo, junior, Madison Memorial

Simon Bilessi, senior, Madison West

Honorable Mention - Midfielders

Stephen Kaster, sophomore, Janesville Craig

Kai Odegaard, senior, Janesville Parker

Salim Ceesay, senior, Madison East

Luca Knez, senior, La Follette

Finn Patenaude, junior, Middleton

Riley Stevens, junior, Sun Prairie

Nathan Voung, senior, Sun Prairie

Ryan Love, senior, Verona

1st Team All Conference - Defenders

Tomas Garcia, senior, Madison West

Brooks Luttinen, senior, Verona

Nathan Parrish, senior, Sun Prairie

Noah Corrigan, senior, Middleton

2nd Team All Conference - Defenders

Tyler Schmitt, senior, Madison Memorial

Gavin Lentz, senior, Madison East

Connor Bruce, senior, Verona

Max Werner, senior, Janesville Craig

Honorable Mention - Defenders

Bradley Warda, Senior, Janesville Parker

Brian Flores, senior, La Follette

Oge Enwemnwa, junior, La Follette

Adair Tlatoa-Tlahuextl, senior, Madison West

Archen Parchment, senior, Madison West

Bailey Greene, senior, Madison Memorial

Michael Miller, senior, Madison Memorial

Jacob Baldwin, senior, Sun Prairie

Lucas Albright, freshman, Sun Prairie

Brian Vasquez Trejo, junior, Verona

1st Team All Conference - Goalkeeper

Carsten Ganter, junior, Sun Prairie

2nd Team All Conference - Goalkeeper

Alessandro Malterer, senior, Madison East

Honorable Mention - Goalkeeper

Mack Meyers, senior, Middleton

Alexander Knoll, senior, Verona

Devin Glassman, junior, La Follette

Reed Kelly, senior, Janesville Craig

2021 Big Eight Player of the Year

Tomas Garcia, senior, Madison West

2021 Big Eight Coach of the Year

Dave Perkins, Verona

