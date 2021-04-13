SP

BEAVER DAM — Sun Prairie advanced to the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam Sectional championship game following a 3-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday afternoon.

The top-seeded Cardinals defeated the No. 4 Old Abes, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

Sun Prairie will face the winner between #2 Holmen and #3 DeForest at 7 p.m.

