The Cap City Cougars are entering a short break from action in their schedule. After a 6-0 loss to the Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Cap City now has an 11-day break until it hosts Onalaska at the Waunakee Ice Pond on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The rest is a welcomed one given the outcome from Tuesday. The Cougars rolled into the matchup with their rivals fresh off of a 3-0 victory over Rock County five days prior. But, the Lynx were no easy target.
The Metro Lynx entered as the top team in the Badger Conference, toting a 5-0 record and a 31:4 goals scored:goals allowed ratio. The Lynx had lost only one game all season, and that wouldn't change Tuesday at the Madison Ice Arena.
The Lynx wasted no time getting ahead in this one, netting four goals in the first period. Three and a half minutes into the game, Hannah Kasdorf gave the Lynx a lead they would never relinquish with her goal, assisted by Alina Stiller and Rachel Jasinski.
About three minutes later, the Lynx struck again as Grace Bonnell found the back of the net, assisted by Kaya Byce and Rachel Mirwald. 30 seconds later, Byce went from assistant to scorer as she increased the Lynx lead to 3-0, assisted by Ally Jacobson and Bonnell.
Midway through the first period, Stella Raichle, assisted by Maddy Ahlborn, boosted the Metro Lynx lead to 4-0. Cap City's defense began an impressive hold after that, leaving the Lynx scoreless for the remainder of the first period and a long stretch of the second period.
With about three minutes remaining in the second period, the Metro Lynx struck again. Ally Jacobson netted a shothanded, unassisted goal to give the Lynx a 5-0 lead. Jacobson would provide the final goal of the game for the Lynx as well. With about five minutes left to play and the Lynx on a power play, Jacobson scored her second goal, assisted by Jasinski and Kasdorf.
Looking at the shot chart, this one wasn't as one-sided as it may seem. The Cougars kept up in shots, firing off 30 to the Lynx's 41. A stellar day from Metro Lynx goalie Abby Nutini was crucial for the Lynx to get the win.
Following the 11-day break, the Lynx will be busy. After the Saturday, Jan. 28 matchup with Onalaska, the Cougars will turn around and face Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 1 before another quick game, this time on the road against the Badger Lightning on Thursday, Feb. 3.
--
MADISON METRO LYNX 6, CAP CITY COUGARS 0
Goals- Metro Lynx: Ally Jacobson (2), Hannah Kasdorf, Grace Bonnell, Stella Raichle, Kaya Byce. Cap City: N/A
Assists- Metro Lynx: Jasinski (2), Kasdorf, Alina Stiller, Bonnell, Maddy Ahlborn, Rachel Mirwald, Byce, Jacobson. Cap City: N/A
Goalkeeping: Metro Lynx: Abby Nutini (30 saves on 30 shots, a save percentage of 100%). Cap City: Izzy Hahn (35 saves on 41 shots, a save percentage of 85%).
Badger Conference girls hockey standings
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Metro Lynx
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|37
|4
|13-1-0
|Viroqua
|12
|7
|6
|1
|0
|35
|8
|7-3-0
|Cap City
|10
|8
|5
|3
|0
|24
|20
|8-9-0
|Icebergs
|10
|10
|5
|5
|0
|40
|24
|7-7-0
|Rock County
|10
|10
|5
|5
|0
|29
|20
|7-10-2
|Badger
|6
|8
|3
|5
|0
|33
|21
|4-6-0
|Beaver Dam
|0
|11
|0
|11
|0
|4
|105
|0-14-0