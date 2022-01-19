On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Sun Prairie wrestling team traveled north to compete in the Norski Invitational at DeForest High School. There, the Cardinals finished with 191 team points on the day to finish 10th of 13 participating teams.
As has been the case all year, sophomore Christopher Anderson put on a dazzling display. He improved his overall record to 23-0 on the year, claiming 1st place in the 106 lbs. weight class.
After receiving a first round bye, he picked up pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He pinned Brookfield East's Chase Desmore in 0:23 and West Bend West's Easton Mueller in 0:45.
In the championship, he met West Bend West's Ethan Bast. Bast, a freshman, is an honorable mention in this week's Wisconsin Wrestling rankings for 106 lbs. wrestlers in Division 1. Unfortunately for Bast, Anderson is ranked No. 5 and showed why on Saturday. Anderson battled his way to a 12-8 decision win, propelled by a huge six points earned in the final period. With the 1st place finish, Anderson earned 48 team points for Sun Prairie.
"Chris did a great job in the finals," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "It was a good match, it is the second time these two have met this season. He likes to push the pace, you can tell he wants to do well. He always turns it up a notch."
In the 120 lbs. weight class, Parker Olson nearly captured another 1st place finish for the Cardinals. Ranked as an honorable mention in his weight class in Division 1, the sophomore claimed 2nd place in the invitational.
He received a first-round bye before beginning his march to the championship match. He picked up a 17-2 tech fall victory in the quarterfinals over Lodi's Brady Dorshorst and a 6-0 decision win over Lodi's Evan Clary in the semifinals.
The championship match against Ayden Nolan of Cuba City/Benton/SW was as close as it gets. Through three periods, neither wrestler secured a single point. In overtime, after 50 more seconds of battling, Nolan came out on top. He landed a takedown, winning by a 2-0 sudden victory. Olson's performance earned Sun Prairie 41.5 points.
"We went back and looked at it," Nelson said. "It looked like Parker should have gotten some more points. That's difficult to deal with but he continues to get better. I was impressed with how he attacked the legs from the neutral position."
Sun Prairie also got a solid day out of sophomore Isaiah Horan in the 195 lbs. weight class. After receiving a first-round bye, Horan advanced to the semifinals with a 16-1 tech fall victory over Waterloo's Ian Spoke.
In the semifinal, Horan was pinned by Muskego's Dylan Cleveland, sending him to a 3rd place match against Oconomowoc's Taylor Nicholson. There, Horan settled for 4th place as he was pinned in the first round. Still, it was a solid day of competition which brought back 33.5 points for the Cardinals.
"He dominated his opponent," Nelson said.
In the 126 lbs. weight class, sophomore Dylan Muehlenberg picked up 16 points for Sun Prairie as he finished in 10th. After an opening round loss which sent him to the consolation bracket, Muehlenberg got to work.
He was given a bye before facing Cuba City/Benton/SW's Brayden Troester. There, fuelled by an 11-point third period, Muehlenberg walked away with a 13-4 major decision win as he made his way to the 9th place match. There, he lost in an 18-5 major decision to DeForest's Lucas Evans.
"He really looked good from the top position," Nelson said. "It's a testament to his conditioning for him to score like that in the third period."
Sophomore Braeden Gunderson got out to a hot start in the 145 lbs. weight class. In the first round, he beat the higher-seeded Nate Broderick of Waterloo with a pin in 3:34 to advance to the quarterfinals.
"It was really good to see the progress he's made this season for him to out-wrestle a kid seeded above him," Nelson said.
Gunderson followed that up with some hard-fought performances. He was pinned by Waupun's Anthony Nighbor in the second period of the quarterfinals. He was pinned in the second period again in the consolation bracket matchup with DeForest's Jacob Larson. In the 7th place match, he Gunderson was pinned by Middleton's Elijah Vance to take 8th place and bring home 26 team points for Sun Prairie.
Junior Kaden Yang represented Sun Prairie in the 152 lbs. weight class. He took 14th and brought home three team points for the Cardinals. He was pinned three times and received a bye in the consolation bracket to earn his points.
"Kaden continues to improve in the practice room," Nelson said. "He's close to getting it as we continue to work on his footwork."
Seth Kosky impressed in the consolation bracket of the 160 lbs. weight class. After going the distance with Madison East's Braxton Weisenburger, losing in a 13-4 major decision, Kosky headed to the consolation bracket.
There, after a long battle with Eli Quesada of Middleton, he secured a pin at the 5:34 mark. The momentum carried into his next two matches, but didn't translate into wins. Another big battle with Sparta's Carson Kelsey ended in a pin in the second round by Kelsey. In the 11th place match with Muskego's Josh Johnson, the two went the distance but the battle ended with a 5-0 decision win for Johnson. Kosky took home 12th place and 10 team points.
"Seth continues to improve," Nelson said. "He does a good job with his feet and turning kids, it's been great to see."
In the 170 lbs. weight class, Corbin Smith finished in 11th and earned 10 team points thanks to two byes. He pushed Ben Krueger of Brookfield East in his opening match, ultimately falling in a 7-1 decision. In Smith's sole consolation bracket match, he was pinned by Madison East's Justin Russell.
"Corbin really wants to improve," Nelson said. "He stays after practice and works hard. We as a team are really happy to have him."
Freshman Kamron Sarbacker took 14th place in the 220 lbs. weight class and earned three points for the Cardinals. He was pinned twice and fell in the 13th place match due to injury.
"All of the coaches love that kid," Nelson said of Sarbacker. "Being just a freshman, he continues to realize ways he can get better."
Next up, Sun Prairie will participate in the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22.