SPENCER BARTEL
Sports you played in high school: Baseball
Favorite sports moment: Winning sectionals my junior year.
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 3.92
I will be going to college at: Madison College to continue my academic and baseball career.
Song you’re listening to right now: Lord Knows by Drake
Favorite place to eat: El Primo in Sun Prairie
I like competing against: Waunakee
Motto/saying: “If you don’t challenge yourself, you don’t know yourself”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.