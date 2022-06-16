Sun Prairie baseball entered 2022 as the reigning state champions. With a host of players to replace and an impending of the school into East and West, there was reason for concern as the Cardinals trotted out this year's squad. Despite the youth in the lineup and questions about the future, Sun Prairie shined this year.
"We never talked about next year," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. "We treated it like a normal year and only worried about who was next on the schedule. There was no need to put added pressure on the kids. They handled it well."
The Cardinals found a groove after a bit of a slow start, winning 16 straight games to end the regular season so secure yet another Big Eight conference championship. The win streak extended into the postseason, where the Cardinals won a regional and sectional championship to return to the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie was bounced by an equally hot Bay Port team in the quarterfinals, but the season should absolutely still be chalked up as a win.
"These have been the best four years I could have ever asked for," senior Davis Hamilton said. "It's hard to put into words. We put our heads down and focused on winning every game like any other year. Now that it's over, it's a little shocking and it stings. But it's good to look back on."
Despite being the reigning champions of the state, Sun Prairie started 2022 outside of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) top-10. Voters were skeptical of the mass amount of youth starting for the Cardinals.
Underclassmen had to fill major roles for Sun Prairie. Freshman Max Glusick started in left field, freshman Casey Wambach bounced between second base and shortstop, sophomore Isaac Wendler took care of third base and sophomore Sam Ostrenga roved center field. Additionally, freshman Trystan Fry occasionally filled in at second base and sophomore Connor Stauff was one of head coach Rob Hamilton's go-to courtesy runners.
"We saw so much improvement from the younger guys," Rob Hamilton said. "That's a credit to the kids. They had a willingness to put in the work, fielding ground balls and swinging in the cages. They played a lot of important innings for us. It was a really fun season because those guys stepped up. It's also a credit to our senior leaders to show them what Sun Prairie baseball is all about."
This influx of youth led to some early growing pains, thanks to a tough early portion of the schedule. After thumping La Follette in its first conference series of the season, Sun Prairie had back-to-back series against two of the conference's best teams in Verona and Janesville Craig. The Cardinals split both series, leading to an opening record of 4-2. In just six games, Sun Prairie had matched its loss total from the season prior.
"The kids got punched in the mouth early," Rob Hamilton said. "That could have gone one of two ways. They could have either flinched and said 'this isn't for me' or they could have stuck in there. They had a choice to back down or get ready, and they chose to get to work."
The second game of the Craig series, the Cardinals earned a commanding 10-5 win on the road. This was one of the season's turning points. The impressive victory led to a 4-game winning streak, including a combined 35-1 series victory over Beloit Memorial.
Just as it appeared Sun Prairie was returning to form, the Cardinals took a trip to non-conference Waunakee. The Warriors stole a hard-fought 3-2 victory to kill off Sun Prairie's win streak. Instead of getting down, Sun Prairie got winning.
The Cardinals didn't lose another game for the remainder of the regular season. A defining moment of the winning streak came just three games in as the Cardinals hosted non-conference Arrowhead. The Warhawks entered the matchup as the No. 2 team in the state, but the Cardinals had home field advantage.
Sun Prairie rode a hot start at the plate to an eventual 4-3 victory. Two weeks and six more wins later, the state took notice of the red-hot Cardinals by ranking them as the No. 6 team in Division 1, their first ranking of the season.
The Cardinals spent the rest of the season proving them right for their recognition. They swept rival Middleton in back-to-back games, won both games of a doubleheader with No. 4 ranked Kimberly, and ripped through Madison West and eventual state finals participant Milton to finish the regular season 23-3.
"They got their swagger," Rob Hamilton said. "That was the turning point of the season. Winning a conference championship, beating a good Kimberly team, and adding another feather to our cap with a win over Milton showed the guys that they could beat anyone if they just worried about their own dugout and not the other team."
Respect for Sun Prairie continued into the postseason as it was awarded the No. 1 seed in Sectional 3 in Division 1 of the WIAA state tournament. The high regard earned the Cardinals a bye in the first round and a matchup with No. 8 seed Monona Grove in the regional championship. Sun Prairie proved its worth with nine runs in the third inning, romping to an eventual 10-3 win and a regional crown.
Sectionals looked to be a potentially tricky situation as two teams that had beaten the Cardinals in the regular season, No. 2 seed Verona and No. 3 seed Waunakee, waited on the other side of the bracket. After beating Middleton for the third time that season in the sectional semifinal, the Cardinals advanced to the championship against Waunakee, where they won 9-1 for another trip to the state tournament.
The year ended with a tough 4-2 loss to Bay Port in the quarterfinals, but the year was far from a disappointment. The Cardinals had rallied, believed in themselves, and proved to be one of the best baseball teams in the state.
In reflecting on the season, coach Rob Hamilton had to acknowledge the work his seniors put in.
Ethan Petsch, who was fresh off of a strong junior campaign, pitched just one inning this season due to injury. Despite this disappointing outcome, Petsch continued to embody the Sun Prairie way. He was quick to volunteer to coach scrimmages or chart pitches.
"He made this season special," Rob Hamilton said. "He put his ego to the side to continue to be a senior leader. He was a prime example of the Cardinal way."
Brandon Garde, committed to Bryant & Stratton College to continue his baseball career, perhaps didn't get the innings he would have liked this season. Even then, he was more than happy to step up as both a catcher and pitcher when needed.
"He couldn't have done more for the team," Rob Hamilton said. "He never complained and always stepped up. He was a total team player."
The same can be said for Cooper Perry.
"He's battled through so much in his life," Rob Hamilton said. "He never took even a second off in practice. He worked hard to get better, and he certainly did that. He was just constantly working."
Those three, along with Davis Hamilton and Addison Ostrenga, left a strong legacy as the last Sun Prairie High School senior baseball players.
"These guys are the true definition of commitment, leadership, and being a good teammate," Rob Hamilton said of his senior class. "A lot of kids these days don't understand those qualities. They absolutely did. I was just really happy to have the opportunity to coach not just them, but the entire team."
Davis thought the feeling was mutual. As he heads off to North Dakota State to continue his baseball career this fall, he can't help but take his father's lessons and the Cardinal way with him.
"He taught me how to play the game the right way," Davis said of his dad. "Growing up around him with his constant encouragement, it instilled a readiness to work hard and help the team be great. He would always make time for me, let me pick his brain, or just play catch with me. He was always there for me."