CARSON SHEPARD
Sun Prairie sophomore second baseman Carson Shepard goes airborne to avoid the slide of Burlington’s Michael Rozell to turn one of three double plays in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game in 2019.

 File photo

Sun Prairie junior Carson Shepard announced on Twitter his commitment to further his education and play baseball at Ohio University.

As the Cardinals’ lead-off hitter and starting second baseman in 2019, Shepard batted .437 while scoring a team-high 32 runs and drove in 21 helping SP to a runner-up finish in the WIAA state tournament.

