Sun Prairie junior Carson Shepard announced on Twitter his commitment to further his education and play baseball at Ohio University.
As the Cardinals’ lead-off hitter and starting second baseman in 2019, Shepard batted .437 while scoring a team-high 32 runs and drove in 21 helping SP to a runner-up finish in the WIAA state tournament.
