The Sun Prairie boys soccer team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. A brief period of struggle in the middle of the season seems like a distant memory as the Cardinals have it rolling with the playoffs quickly approaching. The Cardinals entered the weekend ranked No. 7 in Division 1 but are sure to rise after winning all three of its games over the weekend (a 5-game winning streak) to improve to 10-1-4 overall on the season.
The weekend got off to a tremendous start for the Cardinals with a 10-0 drubbing of conference opponent Janesville Parker. The scoring barrage wasn't immediate in this one, though. The Cardinals took their time feeling out their opponent.
In the 9th minute, senior Gabe Voung passed the ball over to fellow senior Dean Franks, who was quickly fouled by a Parker defender. It set up a penalty kick which Franks took advantage of, sending it past the keeper to give his Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Gabe Voung would get in on the scoring fun as well in the first half when he took a pass from his twin brother Nathan and beat the keeper, establishing a 2-0 Cardinals lead with 18 minutes left in the first half. While still dominating possession, no more goals would come before the halftime buzzer sounded.
Whatever needed to click for Sun Prairie did so at halftime, because the Cardinals came out with ferocity in the second half. A brutal nine-minute stretch saw five Sun Prairie goals scored. The offensive explosion was headlined by Gabe Voung, who scored two of them to give himself a hat trick and also assisted on two of them. Both of Gabe's assists went to his twin brother Nathan as the senior continued his impressive day as well. Senior Logan Parrish got in on the fun as well with a penalty kick score.
In an instant, 2-0 turned to 7-0 with 30 minutes of game time left on the clock. The Cardinals did not relent, however, and continued the impressive production. In the 60th minute, junior Riley Stevens fielded a pass from Nathan Voung and netted it, improving the lead to 8-0.
A few minutes later, Senior Matthew Thomas scored one as well, assisted by Logan Parrish, to bump the lead to 9-0. For the cherry on top, junior Mason Borgardt took a pass from Gabe Voung and scored to bring the lead to double digits. The final horn sounded with that score, giving the Cardinals a huge win in conference play.
The Voung brothers were tremendous in this one. In all, Gabe had three goals and four assists while Nathan had two goals and two assists.
Sun Prairie needed to carry that momentum into the following day, because Eau Claire Memorial was coming to town. In a quad originally scheduled to be played in Eau Claire but was moved down to the Sun Prairie area at the last moment, the two teams squared off at Oregon High School.
Memorial entered the match with a 7-1-2 record and looked to be a powerful rival for the day.
It was an offensive battle early as both sides had quality looks at the goal. Nothing materialized until the 28th minute. Logan Parrish fielded a pass from Gabe Voung and got to work, dribbling his way through the teeth of the Memorial defense and towards the goal. He found a hole in the protection and hit it, sending a wide open shot past the outstretched hands of the keeper to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
The teams would battle to halftime with the same score but no shortage of scoring opportunities.
For the rest of the game, the two sides fought, but no goals came to be. Gabe Voung had a penalty kick opportunity but it was turned away. Sun Prairie junior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter did his fair share of turning shots away as well. He had five saves and preserved the Sun Prairie shutout, claiming "Player of the Game" honors from head coach Tok Kim as his Cardinals held on for a 1-0 win.
Tough games didn't end with Memorial as Sun Prairie hosted Hudson on Saturday to finish up the quad challenge. Hudson entered with a 9-1-2 record, having lost its first game of the season the night before against Oregon.
"Coming into this game we knew that Hudson had a couple of outstanding goal scorers," coach Tok said. "They are well coached, well organized with good skills, and our defense had to play well on defensive end to have success."
To offset the potent Hudson offense, the Cardinals got to work quickly. In just the 6th minute of the game, Logan Parrish passed the ball up to Stevens for a one-timer goal to put the Cardinals up 1-0.
The defenses locked up from there as the 1-0 advantage persisted until halftime.
Early in the second half, Hudson struck back. Now, with about 35 minutes left to play, the game was tied at 1-1. It took some time to set up another scoring opportunity, but it will come as no surprise as for who saved the day. Gabe Voung continued his outstanding weekend of play by fielding an assist from Logan Parrish and burying a goal to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute.
The Sun Prairie defense was able to hold from that point on and secure a 2-1 win and a perfect 3-0 record for the weekend.
With Thursday's win, the Cardinals are now 4-1 in conference, good for 3rd place. They trail 5-0 Verona and 5-1 Middleton. Sun Prairie has another solid conference test coming Tuesday, Oct. 5 when it will host Madison Memorial. The Spartans are 4-2 in conference this season.