TULSA, Oklahoma
It was a good night for Brandon Waelti.
On Wednesday, the Sun Prairie driver performed his preliminary run during the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals midgit car races, held at the Tulsa Expo Raceway.
Waelti started second in his heat and won it. Among the drivers in that race was Brad Sweet, the 2020 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Champion.
Waelti then moved on to the qualifier round. In this race, he started fifth and finished fifth, placing ahead of 2020 NASCAR Cup champion, Chase Elliott. His finish in that race put him in the A-Main for the night where he stared 15th and finished 13th.
That performance put him in one of two C-Mains on Saturday. The C-Mains are where live coverage on MAV-TV starts. All other races have been and will be broadcasted over the internet on FloRacing.
About 62 cars were slated to start the night with only 24 making the Feature. Waelti is the only Wisconsin driver in the field.
