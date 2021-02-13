Nathan and Abby Snook, both students at Sun Prairie High School, qualified for state in Alpine Skiing racing for Madison Area Co-op.
Participating within WHSARA, Wisconsin High School Alpine Racing Association Southern Conference, Abby and Nathan qualified in 11th position, respectively, in both their fields. Conference qualifiers are eligible to participate at state by finishing the conference in the top 15.
This Sunday, Nathan will participate at state at Mt. La Crosse in. Abby will race on Monday in La Crosse. Both days they will race in three disciplines of Alpine racing, including Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G.
